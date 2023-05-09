Find the best Papaya Global alternative for your business in 2023. We review the top competitors to help you choose the right payroll solution for your company.

From startups to Fortune 100 companies that operate internationally and have offices in multiple locations, Papaya Global fills a much-needed gap in the professional employer organization software market.

While most PEO vendors offer international payrolls — often through integrations — Papaya specializes in this area. Additionally, it provides HR advanced tools, tax, compliance, reports and more, helping businesses hire, pay and meet local laws in over 160 countries.

Top Papaya Global competitors and alternatives: Comparison table

As HR teams modernize and transform to leverage the benefits of data-driven cloud platforms, the demand for PEO software increases. Growth Market Reports valued the PEO market in 2021 at $56.5 billion and projected it to surpass $139.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9%.

There are several factors driving the growth of the PEO market. These include the rising need for cost-optimizing administrative and management services, as well as demands to keep up to date with innovative technology for payroll, finance and taxation. Additionally, the ability of HR teams to attract and retain talent, while managing risk mitigation, is enhanced with PEO tools.

In this dynamic market landscape, Papaya Global competes with top vendors and their solutions, such as Oyster, Rippling, ADP Vantage HCM, Blue Marble Payroll, Velocity Global and Safeguard Global.

Global Payroll Global compliance and benefits Analytics and reports Support from experts in global HR, payroll and compliance Customer support Free trial Pricing Papaya Global Yes. 160+ countries. Yes. Yes. Yes. Business hours only. No. $3 per month per employee. Oyster Yes. 180+ countries. Yes. No. Yes. Email support only. Yes. With limitations. $29 per month per contractor. Rippling Yes. 50 countries. No. Yes. Yes. 24/7 chat, email and phone support. No. $8 per month per user. ADP Vantage HCM Yes. 140 countries. Yes. Yes. Yes. 24/7 support in 35 languages. No. $79 per month plus $4 per employee. Blue Marble Payroll Yes. 145+ countries. Yes. Yes. Yes. Business hours only. No. Only available upon request. https://velocityglobal.com/ Yes. 185+ countries. Yes. No. Yes. 24/7 customer support. No. Only available upon request. Safeguard Global Yes. 170+ countries. Yes. Yes. Yes. 24/7 customer support. No. Only available upon request.

Oyster Managing global workforces and meeting compliance can be tricky. Companies must either register a local entity, use employer of record or classify workers as independent contractors. This is where Oyster comes in. The platform enables companies to manage all HR aspects without setting up business entities in the country where they are operating. Oyster offers support for more than 180 countries. While it is a robust, modern, integral and easy-to-use centralized cloud HR platform with global reach, Oyster is among the most expensive global PEO vendors.

Pricing

Oyster offers three packages. The base plan, Contractor, starts at $29 per contractor/month and has limited features. The second plan Oyster offers is Employee, starting at $599 per employee/month billed monthly. This plan comes with all the perks and benefits employees have over contractors.

Companies can also buy into the Scale package and customize their plan. The price of the Scale plan varies depending on clients’ demand. To know more about the plan, companies must contact Oyster representatives. The company offers a free trial with limitations.

Features

Hire, pay and manage: Manage the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to onboarding to pay runs and termination, in over 180 countries.

Manage the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to onboarding to pay runs and termination, in over 180 countries. Payroll automation: Automated multi-country payroll based on a country’s currency. Currency conversions, tax deductions and compliance.

Automated multi-country payroll based on a country’s currency. Currency conversions, tax deductions and compliance. Benefits: Manage global health benefits, equity, time off and more.

Manage global health benefits, equity, time off and more. Employment cost calculator: Visualize the total cost of employment around the world.

Visualize the total cost of employment around the world. Seamless onboarding: Centralized platform to hire quickly, as fast as 48 hours in some countries.

Centralized platform to hire quickly, as fast as 48 hours in some countries. Support from a team of legal experts: Ensure local compliance with help from a dedicated legal team. Single source of truth for contracts and documents. Built-in expense manager.

Ensure local compliance with help from a dedicated legal team. Single source of truth for contracts and documents. Built-in expense manager. Global salary insights and compensation consulting: Self-serve tool to determine the low, mid and high salary figures for specific roles and levels based on location. Team of experts to build compensation strategy.

Self-serve tool to determine the low, mid and high salary figures for specific roles and levels based on location. Team of experts to build compensation strategy. Global benefits packages: Pre-created local and global benefits packages.

Pros

Enables companies to hire and manage remote employees in 180+ countries without setting up a business entity.

Easy-to-use, centralized and modern cloud platform.

Global payroll automation.

Helps companies meet international compliance and offers global benefits.

Provides country-specific insights and guidance for businesses to navigate the global employment journey.

Cons

Can be expensive, especially for small businesses.

Does not offer advanced reporting and analytics.

Email support only. Average one-day turnaround response.

Pricing

Rippling starts at $8 a month per user. However, users must get price quotes, as each company must decide which service, cloud and features they want to use. The unity core platform is mandatory for all plans, while IT, finance and HR cloud features are optional.

Features

Centralized operations: Manage and automate all operations in one place, from onboarding to offboarding.

Manage and automate all operations in one place, from onboarding to offboarding. U.S. and global payroll: Automate pay runs in the U.S. and globally in 50 countries. Direct deposit or check. Federal, state and local tax filing in the U.S. (W2, W4, 1099).

Automate pay runs in the U.S. and globally in 50 countries. Direct deposit or check. Federal, state and local tax filing in the U.S. (W2, W4, 1099). Time and attendance: Automated and synced time-tracking features, time off and PTO tracking.

Automated and synced time-tracking features, time off and PTO tracking. Benefits administration: Medical, dental, vision and 401(k) for U.S. workers. Locally-relevant global benefits available with limitations.

Medical, dental, vision and 401(k) for U.S. workers. Locally-relevant global benefits available with limitations. Hiring and onboarding: Automated HR process to attract and retain talent.

Automated HR process to attract and retain talent. Integrations: Supports a wide array of integrations through its app shop.

Supports a wide array of integrations through its app shop. Global employer of record services: Hire international employees without the hassle of setting up local entities abroad.

Hire international employees without the hassle of setting up local entities abroad. Corporate cards and reimbursement: Pay out your employees’ reimbursements and issue and manage corporate cards.

Pros

Modern, solid user interface that enables visualization and data-driven decisions.

Full HR lifecycle solutions.

Runs and automates HR, payroll, finance and IT for U.S. and international workers.

Cost-efficient and accessible for small and medium companies.

24/7 chat, email and phone support.

Cons

Global payroll and compliance are only available in 50 countries (may expand in the future).

Does not offer a free trial.

Pricing

ADP can be an expensive platform for small companies looking to scale. Different aggregate review sites ensure their plans start at $79 per month plus $4 per employee. However, ADP does not openly disclose the price of its plan on its website. To get a quote customers must go to their website, choose between the Essential, Enhanced, Complete or HR Pro plans and answer questions about their company. ADP does not offer a free trial.

Features

All-in-one: Web and mobile platform for strategic HCM — talent, payroll, time and benefits. Designed with a focus on large U.S.-based multinational businesses.

Web and mobile platform for strategic HCM — talent, payroll, time and benefits. Designed with a focus on large U.S.-based multinational businesses. HR: Technology and insight tools to attract and retain talent, recruit, onboard and enhance workers’ performance.

Technology and insight tools to attract and retain talent, recruit, onboard and enhance workers’ performance. International payroll, benefits and compliance: U.S. and global automated payroll, benefits and compliance in 140 countries.

U.S. and global automated payroll, benefits and compliance in 140 countries. Time and attendance: Synced with payroll.

Pros

Mobile platform for employees and workers.

Advanced reports, cloud analytics and insights.

Simplified global payroll, tax calculations, payslips, reporting and data, all combined in one unified solution.

All payroll and HR data from each country is constantly monitored to maintain compliance with legislative regulation changes by 300 security, risk and privacy experts.

24/7 support is available in 18 global service center locations available in 35 languages.

Cons

Technology and platforms can be complex for newcomers.

Platform designed mostly for large multinationals.

Can be expensive for small companies.

Pricing

Blue Marble does not provide prices online. Customers need to contact the company for price quotes.

Features

Global cloud payroll system: Manage international payroll in over 140 countries. Provides aggregated reporting for real-time access and access to all employee and payroll data.

Manage international payroll in over 140 countries. Provides aggregated reporting for real-time access and access to all employee and payroll data. Global expansion services: Business and bank account registrations. Corporate compliance and VAT registration. Management of statutory and labor requirements across different countries.

Business and bank account registrations. Corporate compliance and VAT registration. Management of statutory and labor requirements across different countries. Consulting services: Ensure compliance in each country. Understand local in-country laws, labor codes, contracts and employment practices.

Ensure compliance in each country. Understand local in-country laws, labor codes, contracts and employment practices. HR tools: International contracts, document translation, employee handbooks and more. Attract and retain global talent. Global health benefits.

Pros

Allows companies to expand and scale globally with full business, payroll and compliance support.

Provides advanced reports, cloud analytics and insights.

Simplest HR, payroll and global expansion.

Cons

Does not provide pricing information online.

Does not offer a free trial.

The company is not fully transparent about its features.

Only offers support within business hours.

Pricing

Velocity Global doesn’t provide pricing information on its website and requires users to request a quote based on their operations. Velocity Global doesn’t offer a free trial or a demo.

Features

Global expansion features: Companies can expand internationally without setting up legal entities in foreign jurisdictions and manage global payroll, benefits, taxes and compliance.

Companies can expand internationally without setting up legal entities in foreign jurisdictions and manage global payroll, benefits, taxes and compliance. International network: Velocity Global has a network of experts in over 185 countries who offer local insights and best practices for each market.

Velocity Global has a network of experts in over 185 countries who offer local insights and best practices for each market. HR tech: Velocity Global leverages technology to streamline the global hiring process and provide visibility and control over the entire workforce.

Velocity Global leverages technology to streamline the global hiring process and provide visibility and control over the entire workforce. Talent hiring and immigration: Companies can hire talent anywhere in the world quickly and compliantly, reducing costs and risks associated with traditional methods. The platform also offers immigration services.

Pros

A good option for companies looking to outsource PEO services.

Designed for small, medium and large companies.

Provides personalized expertise at a global scale in over 185 countries.

Simplifies setting up business entities, bank accounts, global payroll and compliance.

Offers mobile app.

Cons

Does not provide pricing information online.

Companies unfamiliar with the solution will not find much information disclosed on the vendor’s website.

Pricing

Safeguard does not provide the cost of plans online, or a free trial.

Features

Recruitment: Enables companies to recruit and hire top talent worldwide. Offers recruitment for direct hires and recruitment process outsourcing.

Enables companies to recruit and hire top talent worldwide. Offers recruitment for direct hires and recruitment process outsourcing. HR, payroll and performance reports: 24/7 accessible data, reports and analytics.

24/7 accessible data, reports and analytics. Time and attendance: Synced processing status, employee time and attendance and HR documents and requests.

Synced processing status, employee time and attendance and HR documents and requests. In-country global experts: In-country specialists to ensure compliant payroll with local-market labor and tax laws.

In-country specialists to ensure compliant payroll with local-market labor and tax laws. Single platform: Streamline payroll across multiple countries and cut the cost of redundant processes and data errors.

Streamline payroll across multiple countries and cut the cost of redundant processes and data errors. Hiring and onboarding: Basic tools for HR process.

Pros

Local payroll support for employees in the local language.

Allows companies to rapidly hire, onboard and pay workers across 170+ countries, even if they don’t have a local entity.

Local guidance on compensation packages.

Provides reports and data-driven insights.

Employment contracts are fully compliant with local labor laws.

24/7 customer support.

Cons

Does not provide pricing information online.

Companies unfamiliar with the solution will not find much information disclosed on the vendor’s website.

Key features of global PEO software

Companies scale internationally and hire global workers for different reasons. These include cost, diversity, talent, or breaking into new markets. PEO vendors can facilitate international business goals and targets by providing modern, data-driven cloud platforms to increase performance, streamline processes and prevent security and compliance risks. When choosing which technology is the best fit, several essential features need to be evaluated with care.

Global payroll

Global payroll technologies are always built into international PEO vendors’ solutions. However, the interface and capabilities may differ significantly depending on the platform. The leading providers offer automated payroll, flexible and unlimited pay runs, diverse payment options, reports and high visibility. Time and attendance tech that can sync to payroll and HR systems are also vital.

International compliance and benefits

Navigating tax, HR and payroll compliance in different countries can be highly complex. When looking for a global PEO solution, companies should look for advanced compliance and benefits for the country, or countries, in which they will operate.

Support from experts in global HR, payroll and compliance

There are countless things that can go wrong when a company manages a large international workforce. This is why the leading PEO vendors offer in-country or global HR, payroll and compliance experts to support companies anytime.

Customer support

Customer support is essential, not only for accounting, finance and HR teams, but for company workers as well. Vendors offering 24/7, multi-language support via email, chat or phone have a competitive advantage.

HR tech: Retain and attract talent

Global PEO vendors have a wide range of technologies in place for payroll, tax and compliance. However, HR tools are also necessary. While most offer basic hiring, onboarding and reports, others go further and provide tools that can be used to establish company culture and policies, create communication channels between HR and workers and promote career growth to retain talent.

How do I choose the best global PEO software for my business?

The answer to this question will depend on several things. The first and more relevant is the opinion of your HR, accounting, IT and finance teams. They are the ones who will be using the software. Other factors are also critical. For instance, it’s important always to check if the platform offers support for the country or countries in which you operate. Remember that some vendors will offer global payroll support, but limited compliance tools.

The size of your company and your budget should also be considered. Some platforms are specialized and designed for multinational corporations and offer highly advanced tools that your company may not require. Other platforms are user-friendly, do all the basic operations and more, but carry an accessible price for startups.

Trying out the software is an excellent way to test-drive it. Unfortunately, most of the companies listed in this report do not offer free trials.

Methodology

To write our review and evaluate the top Papaya Global competitors and alternatives, we examined sites that compile aggregate data based on verified user reviews, such as Trustpilot, Gartner Peer Insights and others. We also reviewed demos on vendor sites, test-drove the software when possible and scoured through the official sites of each vendor to evaluate their software features, customer service, user-friendliness, price and scalability.