Pipedrive and HubSpot are well-known, powerful CRM tools. Compare their features, benefits and pricing to see which CRM tool is best for you.

Customer relationship management tools like Pipedrive and HubSpot facilitate business success by ensuring customers’ needs are met based on available customer data. Pipedrive offers a sales focus to help marketing teams build custom pipelines, whereas HubSpot assists digital marketing efforts in generating and nurturing leads for the sales team. Explore details on each tool’s features, pricing, and pros and cons to determine which CRM tool is best for you.

What is Pipedrive?

Pipedrive is a customer relationship management tool that also works as an account management tool to help companies with the entire marketing and sales workflow. With the ability to visualize the sales process from beginning to end, Pipedrive makes it possible to improve the efficiency and accuracy of your teams.

Pipedrive is sales-focused, offering plenty of tools, integrations and customization options to help you create a process that empowers your marketing and sales efforts. As a pipeline CRM, Pipedrive makes it easy to create different stages of the sales process to help you move from stage to stage, keep your clients better engaged and prevent leads from dropping off at any given stage of the pipeline.

What is HubSpot?

HubSpot is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps companies align sales and marketing efforts, enable sales, and optimize inbound marketing strategies to help generate more leads. Hubspot goes a long way to help your company market and sell more easily.

HubSpot makes it possible to take all of your digital marketing efforts to a single cloud-based account. From website hosting, blogging, social media, email marketing and more, you’ll have everything you need in a single CRM package. Your marketing team will benefit from HubSpot to create and nurture leads, so they are ready to migrate to the sales team.

HubSpot also has tools for your operations teams and even a content management system (HubSpot CMS), so your teams can work together seamlessly.

Pipedrive vs. HubSpot: Comparison table

Feature Pipedrive HubSpot Contact management Yes Yes Lead management Yes Yes Email marketing Yes Yes Sales forecasting Yes Yes Automation Yes Yes Reporting tools Yes Yes E-commerce integrations Only via Zapier Shopify, WooCommerce, Square, SamCart and BigCommerce Customer support Email, phone, chat, community and an extensive online knowledgebase Chat, email, community, online Help Center, phone and HubSpot Academy Starting price for paid tiers $14.90 per user per month, billed annually $30 per month, billed annually

Pipedrive and HubSpot pricing

Pipedrive pricing

Essential: $14.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $21.90 per user billed monthly.

$14.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $21.90 per user billed monthly. Advanced: $27.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $37.90 per user billed monthly.

$27.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $37.90 per user billed monthly. Professional: $49.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $59.90 per user billed monthly.

$49.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $59.90 per user billed monthly. Power: $64.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $74.90 per user billed monthly.

$64.90 per user per month, billed annually, or $74.90 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: $99 per user per month, billed annually, or $119 per user billed monthly.

HubSpot pricing

The pricing for HubSpot can get a bit complicated since it offers several different tools for varying use cases. Pricing for HubSpot’s CRM tool is as follows:

Free Tools: No cost for various marketing, sales, service, content management system and operations tools.

No cost for various marketing, sales, service, content management system and operations tools. Starter: Starts at $30 per month, billed annually, or $50 per month, billed monthly.

Starts at $30 per month, billed annually, or $50 per month, billed monthly. Professional: Starts at $1,600 per month paid up front, billed at $19,201 annually, or $1,781 per month paid monthly.

Starts at $1,600 per month paid up front, billed at $19,201 annually, or $1,781 per month paid monthly. Enterprise: Starts at $5,000 per month, billed at $60,000 per year.

For more information on HubSpot pricing, check out its pricing calculator.

Pipedrive vs. HubSpot: Feature comparison

Key features of Pipedrive

All-in-one Sales software that includes automation.

Insights and reports.

Email marketing with templates, analytics, segmentation and automation.

Over 300 integrations with third-party services.

LeadBooster to help you generate high-quality leads.

Web visitor tracking.

Smart Docs for easily creating shareable documents and templates.

Mobile apps.

Key features of HubSpot

Automated CRM database for more collaborative efforts between sales and marketing.

List segmentation, active lists and static lists.

Landing pages, web pages and blogs.

Automated workflows.

Powerful email analytics.

A/B testing to measure engagement performance of email marketing content (only available to Professional and Enterprise plans).

Social media integration and management.

Paid ad tracking.

Pipedrive pros and cons

Pros

User-friendly interface.

Deal-driven workflow.

Call and email synchronization.

Highly customizable.

Straightforward importing of spreadsheets.

Built-in telephony support.

Application programming access.

Machine learning-powered assistant.

Cons

No free plan.

Limited custom fields.

Phone support only available to the Enterprise plan.

Limited reporting tools in free and advanced plans.

HubSpot pros and cons

Pros

User-friendly platform.

Seven-day free trial.

Extensive blog to help educate customers.

All-in-one CRM tool.

Core software is free.

Real-time notification of lead behaviors.

Personalized email sequences for both leads and existing customers.

Highly customizable.

Huge library of templates.

Cons

Requires a 12-month contract.

Can be costly at scale.

Limited to one email per contact.

Charges a graded premium beyond certain numbers of leads.

Customer support is an add-on.

Choosing between Pipedrive and HubSpot

Both Pipedrive and HubSpot are outstanding CRM solutions that can serve nearly any business. They each include all of the features you expect in a powerful customer relationship management platform. However, there is a clear divide between the two, and it all boils down to pricing.

If you’re a small or midsize business looking for a cost-effective CRM solution, Pipedrive is clearly your best option. With Pipedrive, you’ll get the essentials at a reasonable cost.

If, on the other hand, you’re an enterprise business looking to manage massive amounts of leads, and cost is not a problem, HubSpot will scale with you. With HubSpot, you get everything you need at a scale to cover your growing business, but the cost can get pretty high.