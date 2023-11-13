Looking for alternatives to Procore? Check out our list of products that offer similar features to find the perfect construction project management tool for you.

Procore is a thorough construction management platform that offers a wide array of features, including project management, financials, quality and safety and field productivity through a unified platform. However, for various reasons such as its pricing model and a learning curve, it may not be a fit for all kinds of users, especially smaller construction teams. In light of this, here are eight Procore alternatives that cater to various aspects of construction management.

Top Procore competitors and alternatives: Comparison table

Before we go into detail with each Procore competitor, here’s a summary of how Procore holds up against its alternatives.

Timecard management Field management Contract management Visual timeline Starting price Procore Yes Yes Yes No Contact for quote Autodesk Construction Cloud No Yes Yes Yes $59/user/month Smartsheet No No No Yes $7/user/month Jobber Yes Yes No Yes $49/user/month Fieldwire No Yes Yes Yes $39/user/month Acumatica Construction Edition Yes Yes Yes No Contact for quote Buildertrend Yes Yes Yes Yes $99/month Newforma No Yes Yes No Contact for quote Oracle Primavera No Yes Yes Yes Contact for quote

Autodesk Construction Cloud: Best for advanced construction project management Autodesk Construction Cloud is a powerhouse in the construction project management space, offering a suite of tools that cater to every phase of construction, from design to build to operations. Autodesk’s strength lies in its advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM) capabilities, which facilitate better design and construction coordination. Pricing When billed annually, Autodesk Build offers 550 sheets at £48 ($59.45) per user per month, 5000 sheets at £84 ($104) per user per month and unlimited sheets at £157 ($194.44) per user per month. For unlimited users, you would need to get in touch with the sales team for a quote. Features Document management offers a system that allows for storage, organizing and sharing of documents.

Automatic submittal logs generation to reduce risk and streamline projects.

Third-party integration capabilities with other software tools like accounting, ERP Systems and design software.

Project management and reporting tools for project planning, cost management, reporting and resource allocation. Pros A comprehensive suite of tools that cover various aspects of construction management.

Centralized document management.

Mobile access for many features, which is crucial for field workers. Cons Steep learning curve.

Steep pricing.

Potential for great complexity. Why we picked Autodesk Construction Cloud We picked Autodesk Construction Cloud for its vast suite of software that streamlines construction management from design to build to operations. Its advanced BIM capabilities and recent acquisitions have broadened its feature set, making it a formidable competitor to Procore for firms looking for a comprehensive solution. Explore Autodesk

Smartsheet: Best for flexible construction project management Smartsheet is a dynamic, spreadsheet-like project management tool that’s highly adaptable to various business needs, including construction management. Its interface is familiar to anyone who has used Excel, but it comes with enhanced features like Gantt charts, automation and real-time collaboration. Pricing Besides a free version, Smartsheet offers three paid plans, with the Pro plan costing $7 and the Business plan costing $25 per user per month for annual subscriptions. There’s an Enterprise but you’d have to contact Smartsheet for a quote. Features Spreadsheet-like interface.

Reports and dashboards to visualize and analyze project data.

Custom workflow automation (Figure B) allows to set up rules and workflows.

Integrations with a variety of tools such as Microsoft 365, Teams, Google Workspace, Slack, Box and Dropbox. Pros Straightforward project management tool.

Multiple views including grid, gantt and chart.

Automation of repetitive tasks. Cons Steep learning curve for users without spreadsheet knowledge.

Extra fees for more features.

Lacks advanced construction PM tools. Why we picked Smartsheet Smartsheet was our choice for its familiar spreadsheet-like interface coupled with powerful project management tools. Its adaptability to various business needs and enhanced features like Gantt charts and real-time collaboration make it an excellent alternative for teams seeking an intuitive spreadsheet-based construction project management solution. For more information, read our comprehensive Smartsheet review. Explore Smartsheet

Jobber: Best for small construction business management Jobber is a Procore alternative tailored for home service businesses, including those in the construction sector. It excels in client relationship management, scheduling and dispatching. Jobber’s interface is user-friendly and it provides mobile apps that facilitate on-the-go management. Its strength lies in its simplicity and effectiveness for small to medium-sized businesses. Pricing Jobber’s three paid tiers, Core, Connect and Grow are priced at $49, $129 and $249 per month when billed annually. Core supports one user, while Connect and Grow support up to 5 and up to 15 users respectively. Features Client hub provides customers round the clock online portal to request quotes, confirm details and make payments easily.

Calendar management (Figure C) to create and manage a calendar that’s aligned with your work.

Inventory and document management Pros Easily adaptable to service companies.

Streamlines the process of creating quotes and invoices.

Easy to use mobile apps. Cons Limited customization.

Limited features for larger businesses.

Is an expensive solution. Why we picked Jobber Jobber stood out to us for its focus on home service businesses, including construction. It combines client relations with organizing and dispatching teams via a user-friendly interface to streamline workflows and make it a straightforward construction project management solution for small to medium-sized businesses. Explore Jobber

Fieldwire: Best for field construction project management Fieldwire is a Procore alternative that focuses on the field aspect of construction management. It provides a robust mobile app that allows field workers and project managers to create, assign and update tasks on-site, making it a valuable tool for on-site project management and communication. Pricing Fieldwire offers five subscription packages, including a free package and an Enterprise plan which requires prospective clients to contact Fieldwire for more information. When billed annually, the remaining three plans, Pro, Business and Business Plus cost $39, $59 and $79 per user per month respectively. Features Task management (Figure D) features to create, assign and track tasks.

Document management for real-time access to information on any device.

Request for information (RFI) management to facilitate communication between stakeholders.

Submittal tracking for managing the process of submitting and reviewing project documents. Pros Transparent and flexible pricing.

Straightforward task management.

Strong mobile features. Cons Limited integration options

Mobile app can be impacted in areas with poor cell service.

Rather costly option. Why we picked Fieldwire Fieldwire’s robust mobile app and focus on field management were key factors in our selection. Its capabilities in plan viewing, task management and real-time communication on-site make it a valuable tool for firms prioritizing efficient and effective on-site project management. Eplore Fieldwire

Acumatica Construction Edition: Best for a holistic approach Acumatica offers a comprehensive ERP solution tailored for the construction industry. It integrates project management, financials, CRM and more into a single platform, making it a scalable solution for growing construction firms. Acumatica delivers a single source of truth for diverse teams to access information regardless of location or device. Pricing Contact Acumatica for a quote, as pricing isn’t publicly listed. Features Flexible, quick and automated project billing (Figure E) features.

Requests for information workflows.

Submittals tracking capabilities.

Workflow automation. Pros Extensive integrations.

Highly scalable solution.

Intuitive user interface. Cons Creating reports from scratch can be time-consuming.

Dependency on internet connectivity.

Pricing is not transparent and can be confusing Why we picked Acumatica Construction Edition Acumatica Construction Edition impressed us with its extensive integration of project management, financials and CRM into a single platform to make it a scalable and comprehensive ERP solution for growing construction firms. Explore Acumatica

Buildertrend: Best for home builders and remodelers Buildertrend is an alternative to Procore that’s carved a niche in residential construction projects. It offers client portals, change order management and budgeting tools that are essential for home builders and remodelers. Buildertrend’s user-friendly interface and specialized tools make it a popular choice for residential construction firms. Pricing Buildertrend offers the Essential, Advanced and Complete plans at a monthly cost of $99, $399 and $699 per month respectively. Features Daily logs to document and share crucial information.

To-do’s to create and assign tasks to teams.

Selections feature to enable clients to select finishes online and track project total.

Time clock (Figure F) to track your team’s hours. Pros A range of features including project scheduling, project management and customer management.

User-friendly interface with mobile app support.

Good customer service and support. Cons Does not offer a free trial.

Steep learning curve.

Pricing is on the higher side. Why we picked Buildertrend The customizability and scalability of Buildertrend’s construction management tools, including client portals and change order management, made it a clear choice. Its features are tailored specifically for construction projects and its user-friendly interface and focus on the needs of home builders and remodelers make it the software of choice for residential construction management. For more information, read our comprehensive Buildertrend review. Explore Buildertrend

Newforma: Best for construction project information management Newforma is a project information management software that caters primarily to architects, engineers and construction firms. It excels in document management, project email management and seamless integration with other tools, making it particularly effective for large-scale projects. Pricing Contact Newforma for a quote as pricing information isn’t publicly displayed. Features Centralized project view (Figure G) in Newforma Project Center.

Search functionality to find needed information quickly.

Streamlined contract administration.

Document control and management. Pros Strong document management and project information management capabilities.

Good for collaboration and communication among project stakeholders.

Specialized for architecture, engineering and construction professionals. Cons Search functionality can be clunky.

Potential complexity for smaller projects or firms.

Pricing is not transparent. Why we picked Newforma Newforma’s strength in managing vast amounts of project information, particularly for large-scale projects, was a deciding factor. Its document management capabilities in particular show how it suits professionals like architects and engineers as well as construction firms handling complex projects. Explore Newforma

Oracle Primavera: Best for enterprise-level construction project management Oracle Primavera is a heavyweight in the construction management software arena. This Procore competitor offers a diverse suite of tools for project management, risk analysis and resource management that are quite suitable for large-scale projects. It also has detailed scheduling features and robust reporting capabilities. Pricing Oracle sales encourage prospective clients to contact them as they haven’t listed pricing for this product publicly. Features Portfolio management (Figure G) and capital planning.

Planning and scheduling features.

Resource management capabilities.

A complete risk framework for risk management. Pros Robust and comprehensive tool for large-scale project management.

Offers detailed risk analysis and management features.

Strong scheduling and resource management capabilities. Cons Can be complex and overwhelming for new users.

Expensive compared to some other solutions.

Requires significant training and expertise to utilize fully. Why we picked Oracle Primavera Oracle Primavera’s detailed scheduling and robust reporting capabilities make it a competent choice for enterprise-level projects. Its comprehensive suite of tools for project management and risk analysis positions underpin its capabilities in managing extensive and complex projects. Explore Oracle

Is Procore worth it?

Whether Procore is worth it depends on several factors that vary from one construction firm to another. For larger construction firms with complex, multi-faceted projects, Procore may be the answer due to its wide range of features and integrations. On the other hand, smaller firms or those with less complex project needs might find Procore’s catalog to be more than they require.

The extensive roster of features and cost of the software, which is custom quoted, might not be justifiable for smaller projects, firms with tighter budgets or teams that prefer to have pricing information upfront without having to contact a provider first. In such cases, alternatives that offer more focused solutions or more transparent and flexible pricing models might be more appropriate.

Procore pros and cons

Procore is a popular construction project management tool created to streamline construction projects and help stakeholders collaborate more efficiently. However, like any other software, it’s not perfect. Here are some of its strengths and weaknesses to consider:

Pros Cons Huge feature catalog. Notifications can get out of hand. User-friendly interface. Opaque pricing. Lots of third-party integrations. Variety of features can overwhelm users. Strong reporting and analytics features. Limited mobile app.

Do you need an alternative to Procore?

While Procore is a solid construction project management platform choice, there are scenarios where businesses might seek alternatives. To determine where you lie, consider your needs, budget, project scale and complexity, team size and the level of collaboration you need.

If you find Procore’s feature set to be overkill, it may be time to consider alternatives. But what if a huge part of your decision-making is influenced by the integrations offered? Assess the compatibility of Procore with your current tools. If integration proves to be a challenge, alternatives that are more integrable should be considered.

Finally, if your projects demand specialized features that are missing in Procore, or if you’re looking for a more user-friendly interface with a gentler learning curve, it could be time to check out an alternative. In essence, the decision to stick with Procore or switch to an alternative should be based on a clear understanding of your business and how well it aligns with the features and capabilities of the available options.

For a closer look at Procore, check out our full Procore review.

Methodology

From tens of tools, we shortlisted eight diverse construction project management tools that we saw to be different enough from Procore to be worthy alternatives. We then compared them not only to each other but also to Procore across their capabilities and pricing. A part of our research was informed by product listings on official product websites and datasheets.

Verified user reviews also formed part of our comparison, as we got to understand how real users interacted with the alternatives to Procore. Finally, we tested a number of the tools to get hands-on experience and inform our research even further.