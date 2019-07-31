Python starter guide: Interview with creator Guido van Rossum, developers' favorite tools, use cases

The Python programming language is red hot. Learn about Python's origins, how Microsoft and Netflix use the programming language, and resources for developers and hiring managers.
Python is one of the fastest growing programming languages in the world. Whether you're new to the popular programming language, you're already a Python developer, or your business is hiring Python developers, check out this must-read content about Python. For starters, don't miss TechRepublic Chief Reporter Nick Heath's in-depth interview with Python creator Guido van Rossum.
Python is eating the world: How one developer's side project became the hottest programming language on the planet (cover story PDF)
Nick Heath talks to Python creator Guido van Rossum about how his side project became one of the most used programming languages.
Learning Python: Best free books, tutorials and videos
Where to get started if you want to learn Python? Thankfully there's a wealth of free resources out there, including books, sites, videos, and even courses.
Python knocks R and Perl down the list of most popular programming languages
Perl dropped to an all-time low on the most recent TIOBE Index that ranked the 20 most popular programming languages.
Python programming language: PyOxidizer tackles 'existential threat' posed by app distribution problem
PyOxidizer is a new utility designed to turn Python code into a single executable file that can be run on Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Why Python is outpacing R and SQL in data science
Data scientists are adopting specialized skillsets and programming languages to differentiate themselves in a growing field, according to Harnham.
How Netflix uses Python: Streaming giant reveals its programming language libraries and frameworks
The company has detailed the ways it uses Python.
The creator of Python on how the programming language is learning from TypeScript
Guido van Rossum talked about useful type-annotation features in TypeScript, which have inspired similar features in Python.
Python: 5 use cases for programmers
Python is among the fastest-growing and most popular programming languages out there today. Here are a few ways to use the coding language across industries.
Learning programming languages for free: GitHub's best guides for Python developers
The highest-ranked repositories on GitHub related to learning how to code in Python.
Programming languages: Python developers reveal their favorite tools
The number of developers using Python primarily for data analysis has increased to 50%, the 2018 Python Developers survey reported. This article provides more details about the findings and the top five uses for the programming language.
How Python made it big at Microsoft
If your company is slow to embrace open source, take heart from Microsoft's Python experience.
Hiring kit: Python developer
This PDF download from TechRepublic Premium contains a general job description, sample interview questions, and covers general information to help determine who is right for a Python developer job.
Don't miss this Python coverage on ZDNet
Java and Python programming languages in demand as skills shortage widens
The skills shortage is spreading further, with developers for data science, DevOps and cloud roles in high demand.
Programming languages: JavaScript most used, Python most studied, Go most promising
Coder survey reveals developers' favourite and up-and-coming languages.
Python vs R and biggest salaries: Top data science job trends
Pay rates for data science jobs and trends in programming languages are revealed in a new report.
Python programming language's top uses, tools: Developers reveal their choices
Data analysis overtook web development among Python developers last year.
Also see
DevOps: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
Implementing DevOps: A guide for IT pros (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
Telephone interview cheat sheet: Software developer (TechRepublic Premium)
Programming languages: Developers reveal most loved, most loathed, what pays best (ZDNet)
The 10 most important iPhone apps of all time (Download.com)
It takes work to keep your data private online. These apps can help (CNET)
Programming languages and developer career resources (TechRepublic on Flipboard)