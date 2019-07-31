Python starter guide: Interview with creator Guido van Rossum, developers' favorite tools, use cases

The Python programming language is red hot. Learn about Python's origins, how Microsoft and Netflix use the programming language, and resources for developers and hiring managers.

Python is eating the world: How one developer's side project became the hottest programming language Frustrated by programming language shortcomings, Guido van Rossum created Python. With the language now used by millions, Nick Heath talks to van Rossum about Python's past and explores what's next.

Python is one of the fastest growing programming languages in the world. Whether you're new to the popular programming language, you're already a Python developer, or your business is hiring Python developers, check out this must-read content about Python. For starters, don't miss TechRepublic Chief Reporter Nick Heath's in-depth interview with Python creator Guido van Rossum.

Python is eating the world: How one developer's side project became the hottest programming language on the planet (cover story PDF)

Nick Heath talks to Python creator Guido van Rossum about how his side project became one of the most used programming languages.

Learning Python: Best free books, tutorials and videos

Where to get started if you want to learn Python? Thankfully there's a wealth of free resources out there, including books, sites, videos, and even courses.

Python knocks R and Perl down the list of most popular programming languages

Perl dropped to an all-time low on the most recent TIOBE Index that ranked the 20 most popular programming languages.

Python programming language: PyOxidizer tackles 'existential threat' posed by app distribution problem

PyOxidizer is a new utility designed to turn Python code into a single executable file that can be run on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Why Python is outpacing R and SQL in data science

Data scientists are adopting specialized skillsets and programming languages to differentiate themselves in a growing field, according to Harnham.

How Netflix uses Python: Streaming giant reveals its programming language libraries and frameworks

The company has detailed the ways it uses Python.

The creator of Python on how the programming language is learning from TypeScript

Guido van Rossum talked about useful type-annotation features in TypeScript, which have inspired similar features in Python.

Python: 5 use cases for programmers

Python is among the fastest-growing and most popular programming languages out there today. Here are a few ways to use the coding language across industries.



Learning programming languages for free: GitHub's best guides for Python developers

The highest-ranked repositories on GitHub related to learning how to code in Python.

Programming languages: Python developers reveal their favorite tools

The number of developers using Python primarily for data analysis has increased to 50%, the 2018 Python Developers survey reported. This article provides more details about the findings and the top five uses for the programming language.

How Python made it big at Microsoft

If your company is slow to embrace open source, take heart from Microsoft's Python experience.

Hiring kit: Python developer

This PDF download from TechRepublic Premium contains a general job description, sample interview questions, and covers general information to help determine who is right for a Python developer job.

Don't miss this Python coverage on ZDNet

Java and Python programming languages in demand as skills shortage widens

The skills shortage is spreading further, with developers for data science, DevOps and cloud roles in high demand.



Programming languages: JavaScript most used, Python most studied, Go most promising

Coder survey reveals developers' favourite and up-and-coming languages.



Python vs R and biggest salaries: Top data science job trends

Pay rates for data science jobs and trends in programming languages are revealed in a new report.



Python programming language's top uses, tools: Developers reveal their choices

Data analysis overtook web development among Python developers last year.

Next Big Thing Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, autonomous driving, drones, robotics, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see