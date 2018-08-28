Raspberry Pi-sized NanoPi M4 packs 4 x USB 3.0, six-core CPU, and 4K playback into $65 Android board

The new NanoPi M4 is the latest low-cost computer to launch in 2018 that modernizes the specs of Raspberry Pi-sized boards.

The NanoPi M4 improves on many of the specs of the $35 Raspberry Pi but at $65 is almost double the price.

Notable features include four USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, 2GB DDR3 memory, a six-core processor, support for 4K displays and hardware-accelerated 4K video playback, and 64 general-purpose input-output (GPIO) pins for hooking up hardware. It also includes an interface that supports two 13-megapixel cameras.

In contrast the Raspberry Pi uses slower USB 2.0 ports, has 1GB of slower DDR2 memory, a quad-core processor, can only output to 1,920x1,080 displays and has 40 GPIO pins.

While the Pi supports a far wider range of operating systems, the NanoPi M4 is listed as supporting Android 7.1, alongside Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop and Ubuntu Core.

The board's makers say the NanoPi M4 is suited to developing a wide range of software and hardware. The NanoPi M4 shares the same 40-pin header layout as the Raspberry Pi, as well as being the same size, so on paper should be compatible with some Pi-based hardware add-ons.

As with most single-board computers, it's worth noting that few boards are as accessible or offer the same breadth of stable software as the Pi. Some users of recent NanoPi boards have also encountered driver problems and system setup issues, so this board may be one for the more technically proficient.

Specs

CPU Model: Rockchip RK3399

Cores: Six cores, 2GHz 64-bit dual-core Cortex-A72 and 1.5GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 GPU Mali-T864, supports OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.0/3.1, OpenVG1.1, OpenCL, DX11, and AFBC Supported codecs 4K VP9 and 4K 10bits H265/H264 60fps decoding, Dual VOP Memory Dual-channel 4GB LPDDR3-1866 (for an additional $30) or dual-channel 2GB DDR3-1866 Storage eMMC: no Onboard eMMC, but has a eMMC socketMicroSD

Slot: MicroSD for external storage up to 128GB Connectivity Ethernet: Native Gbps Ethernet

WiFi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo module, dual antenna interface



Audio 3.5mm dual-channel headphone jack, or HDMI

Audio Input: microphone input interface Video Input One or two four-Lane MIPI-CSI, dual ISP, up to 13MPix/s, supports simultaneous input of dual camera data Video Output HDMI 2.0a, supports 4K@60Hz, HDCP 1.4/2.24-Lane MIPI-DSI*1 USB 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

USB Type-C: Supports USB2.0 OTG and Power input

2 x USB Host, included in GPIO2 2.54mm pitch pin header Pin-headers 40-pin GPIO, 2.54mm pitch pin-header 3 x 3V/1.8V I2C, up to 1 x 3V UART, 1 x 3V SPI, 1 x SPDIF_TX, up to 8 x 3V GPIOs, 1.8V 8 channels I2S 24-pin GPIO, 2.54mm pitch pin-header 2 x independent native USB 2.0 Host interfaces, PCIe x2, PWM, PowerKey Serial Debug Port: 2.54mm pitch four-pin-header, 3V level, 1500000bps LED Power LED(Red), GPIO Controlled LED(Green) Others RTC: Two-pin 1.27/1.25mm RTC battery input connector. Working Temperature: -20℃ to 70℃ Power DC 5V/3A

