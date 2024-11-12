Redtail CRM fast facts Starting price: $39 per user per month Key features: Workflow management

Reporting and analytics

Calendar syncing and integrations

Seminar and call campaigns

Mobile app

Redtail CRM is a cloud-based customer relationship management tool from Redtail Technology. Redtail CRM supports two-way sync for contacts and activities between Redtail and Microsoft Office 365 (web-based), hosted Microsoft Exchange Online, and Google. With features tailored for financial services, Redtail CRM can help automate workflows and processes, store data and client information, and track opportunities in real time.

While Redtail CRM does have core CRM functionalities, its pricing structure is costly compared to other, more popular, solutions and doesn’t offer additional niche industry specializations. Below I cover standout features offered by Redtail CRM plus real user feedback and alternatives to help guide you in choosing a CRM.

Redtail CRM pricing

Launch: $39 per user, per month when billed annually or $45 per user when billed monthly. Supports up to five users.

$39 per user, per month when billed annually or $45 per user when billed monthly. Supports up to five users. Growth: $59 per user, per month when billed annually or $65 per user when billed monthly. Supports unlimited users.

$59 per user, per month when billed annually or $65 per user when billed monthly. Supports unlimited users. Enterprise: Contact for a quote. A minimum license commitment is required.

Redtail CRM key features

Automated workflows

The best CRM software solutions offer automations that can streamline processes with trigger-based actions. With Redtail CRM you can create custom automated workflows to track task ownership. These workflows track repetitive tasks and can minimize mistakes by standardizing processes so that no client-related actions fall through the cracks. This type of streamlined process is helpful for client onboarding, lead nurturing, and so much more.

Calendar

Redtail CRM’s native calendar tool is a hub for individual users that can be customized in many different ways, including color coding, notifications, reminders, and activities. This is particularly useful for businesses where internal schedule visibility is important. Reps, managers, and admins can all view public calendars and monitor tasks through them. Redtail CRM also integrates and syncs calendar items with Office 365 and Google Calendar through the Retriever Cloud tool.

Reporting dashboards

Redtail CRM generates standard reports that you can access for relevant day-to-day operational data. Examples of the filtered reports Redtail CRM can produce are accounts, activity, contacts, documents, emails, fiduciary, notes, permissions, opportunities, or transactions. All client data is recorded in a secure place that is easy for users to track and filter to see precisely the information they need.

Mobile app

Redtail CRM’s free mobile app allows users to access critical client data from anywhere. This helps financial professionals, agents, sales reps, and administrators reference client profiles for contact information, daily tasks, and calendar schedules. The mobile app is available for both Android and iOS phones. However, I do want to note that not all desktop functionality is available through the mobile app.

Redtail CRM pros

30-day free trial.

Extensive note taking and record keeping features.

Users praise Redtail CRM’s support teams and response time.

Redtail CRM cons

Limited integrations compared to other popular CRM solutions.

Real users call out outdated UI.

Users report occasional bugs.

Alternatives to Redtail CRM

Redtail CRM HubSpot Pipedrive monday CRM Starting paid plan $39 per user, per month $15 per user, per month $14 per user, per month $12 per user, per month Forever free plan No Yes No Limited Reporting and analytics Medium Advanced Advanced Advanced Mobile app Yes Yes Yes Yes AI-powered tools No Advanced Medium Medium

HubSpot

HubSpot is a popular CRM solution that also offers marketing, customer service, and operations products. HubSpot’s free CRM is popular since it provides basic core functionality as well as some advanced CRM features. Unlike Redtail CRM, HubSpot also offers AI-powered features that are designed for improved productivity. Some standout AI features include the AI email writer, web builder assistant, AI chatbots, and even reporting assistants.

Check out our HubSpot review to learn more.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is an operational CRM that organizations can use to build out their entire business workflow to track clients and deals. Pipedrive doesn’t offer a free-for-life plan of its software, but its paid tiers are affordable for businesses of any size. Like Redtail CRM, Pipedrive can be adapted to serve financial services, banking, and accounting businesses, along with a multitude of other industries.

Want to know more about Pipedrive? Head over to our Pipedrive review.

monday CRM

monday CRM is a highly customizable sales CRM platform. While monday CRM’s forever free plan is only available to approved student or nonprofit users, its paid tiers are still affordable and great for small businesses. Compared to Redtail CRM, monday CRM has more customization options when it comes to automations and collaboration between users. These custom formulas and automations in monday CRM can assign leads to reps, set reminders, and move deal statuses along.

Read our review of monday CRM for more information.

Methodology

I used an in-house TechRepublic rubric to score and review Redtail CRM. Our rubric consists of outlined criteria around the most important factors when evaluating generalized CRM solutions. I referenced Redtail CRM’s own online resources in addition to real user feedback, scores, and reviews.

Redtail CRM was reviewed based on the following criteria:

Cost: Weighted 25% of the total score.

Weighted 25% of the total score. Core features: Weighted 25% of the total score.

Weighted 25% of the total score. Customizations: Weighted 15% of the total score.

Weighted 15% of the total score. Integrations: Weighted 15% of the total score.

Weighted 15% of the total score. Ease of use: Weighted 10% of the total score.

Weighted 10% of the total score. Customer support: Weighted 10% of the total score.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What does Redtail CRM do?

Redtail CRM helps businesses, specifically in the financial services industry, nurture client relationships, improve team collaboration, enhance revenue, and any other business-building activities. Redtail CRM does all of this from one platform and can integrate with other popular tools. Redtail CRM’s support includes free phone and email customer service, plus webinars, online documentation, and video tutorials.

How much does Redtail cost per month?

The starting cost of Redtail is $39 per user, per month when billed annually or $45 per user when billed monthly. The next subscription plan costs $59 per user, per month when billed annually or $65 per user when billed monthly. This is all dependent on which plan fits best with your business needs, which features you require access to, and how many user profiles you anticipate giving access to the software. If you need a more unique enterprise solution, Redtail CRM does offer a third tier with custom quotes.

Is Redtail good?

Redtail CRM serves as a good CRM solution for financial professionals. Its features, integrations, and user interface are average. Redtail CRM does however offer free phone and email support, free learning webinars, online documentation/videos, and a traveling Redtail University that provides in-person training.