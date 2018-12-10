Rise of IoT, robotics created 80K+ new IT jobs in 2018

The IT job market boomed in 2018, marking the highest rate of job growth in three years, according to a recent report from consulting firm Janco Associates, Inc.

Some 76,500 new IT jobs were created between January and November 2018—20,100 more new jobs than were created in the same period of 2017, the report found. An estimated 7,000 more are expected to arise in December, leading to a total of approximately 83,500 new IT jobs created this year.

The current economic recovery continues to create demand for IT professionals, with new positions cropping up in fields of robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), SEO, social networking, compliance mandates, and identity management, the report found.

"CIOs are creating new jobs that address the increased focus on Internet-based operations, compliance, and digital automation," Janco Associates CEO M. Victor Janulaitis said in a press release. "It now not unusual to see positions like SEO Specialists and IoT - Robotics Analysts added to the mix of IT professionals that are being recruited."

There are now more than 300 unique job descriptions included in these new positions, Janulaitis said in the release.

The strong IT jobs market has led many CIOs to struggle with staff retention for the first time in several years, the report found. In response, many organizations have budgeted across the board increases in compensation for 2019, and are also increasing the salaries of in-demand tech workers to minimize potential losses, Janulaitis noted in the release.

The majority of CIOs are actively recruiting for IT professionals for both new projects and to replace those who have left for other roles, the report found. However, the recent stock market drops and increase in interest rates has left some concerned for the future, Janulaitis said.

Overall, "CIOs are optimistic that the economy will be one that will foster growth," Janulaitis said in the release. "2019 budgets for Information Technology are up in over 80% of organizations that we have surveyed. A definite bullish sign."

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

About 83,500 new IT jobs will have been created by the end of 2018. — Janco Associates, 2018

New positions are being created in robotics, IoT, SEO, social networking, compliance mandates, and identity management. — Janco Associates, 2018

