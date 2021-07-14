Salesforce launches Trusted Reviews and Chat to enhance AppExchange

The company also outlined a series of ecosystem status levels for reviewers to indicate their level of "expertise."

On Wednesday, Salesforce launched Trusted Reviews and AppExchange Chat to enhance the overall marketplace experience. The company also outlined a series of ecosystem statuses for reviewers to indicate their level of "expertise."

"Customer expectations for service have changed in our post-pandemic world—and AppExchange is innovating to meet these expectations by enabling customers to connect directly, in real time, with partners," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange in a press release. "In addition, with Trusted Reviews, customers can be more confident in their AppExchange install decisions."

AppExchange Chat

In a press release about the launches, Salesforce said Trusted Reviews and AppExchange Chat would make it "even easier for customers to connect with partners directly and to make smarter business decisions" without leaving a specific AppExchange partner's listing. With these new capabilities, AppExchange partners are able to include Chat capabilities on their listings to "make better informed business decisions in real-time" and "chat with real partner experts and get questions answered without leaving" the marketplace, according to Salesforce.

On the AppExchange Chat collection webpage, customers are able to identify chat-enabled solutions, and this currently features more than two-dozen apps from "chat pilot partners" such as Qualified, Vonage, Natterbox, 360 Degree Cloud Technologies, OwnBackup, Copado and Conga, the release said.

AppExchange Chat is available to consulting partners and ISV and the solutions cover a number of categories ranging from collaboration and productivity to data management and analytics to finance and accounting, per the release.

AppExchange Trusted Reviews

Customer reviews are central to a number of marketplaces and applications from Amazon to Yelp, allowing people to provide feedback about product services and sellers to help other users make informed decisions as they shop around.

"Choosing the right solution for specific business needs can be tricky—especially with thousands of apps and consultant listings available. AppExchange Trusted Reviews can help customers pick solutions with confidence through displaying a reviewer's ecosystem status—indicating their Salesforce expertise," the release said.

The Trusted Reviews ecosystem status includes three levels of indicated Salesforce expertise including Salesforce MVP, Trailhead Ranger and Top Reviewer. Salesforce describes MVPs as "community member who has been officially recognized by Salesforce for their expertise and leadership" and Top Reviewers as "AppExchange community members whose contributions encourage conversation and help others make informed decisions."

Trailhead Rangers are described as users on the company's online learning platform who have "have developed Salesforce expertise overtime by taking Trailhead courses."

