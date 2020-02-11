Samsung Galaxy S20: The 10 best features for business users

Samsung Galaxy's S20 5G, S20 Plus 5G, and S20 Ultra 5G bring next generation connectivity and major phone upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S20 rundown: Features that make the phones great for business buyers Samsung's 5G Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are loaded with features, like 5G and improved security, that will appeal to business buyers and enterprise IT.

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S20 5G flagship phones at its Unpacked event on Monday in San Francisco. The series has three different models—the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra—that all work on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network as well as Verizon's 4G LTE network.

The previous collection from Samsung included the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus. Rather than sticking with numerical order and releasing a Galaxy S11 series, the mobile provider skipped to S20.

SEE: Special report: How 5G will transform business (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The newest phones pack quite a punch, which is evident in the pricing. While the Galaxy S20 starts at $999, the Galaxy S20 Plus at $1,199, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra at $1,399.

Preorders for the S20 phones will be available for sale on March 6.

"We are in a new era of mobile innovation," said TM Roh, Samsung president and head of mobile communications, during Samsung Unpacked 2020.

"Innovation that is more meaningful and personal; innovation that is more private and secure; innovation that will create more intelligent connections, across devices, people, businesses, and communities," Roh said.

10 best features

Innovation filled this year's Samsung Unpacked, especially with the Galaxy S20 series, which have many enterprise applications. Here are 10 most exciting Galaxy S20 features for business professionals:

1. 5G

All of the new devices are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 in the US, which is equipped with 5G. The 5G capability across the phones acts as a means to futureproof the device for both consumers and businesses, according to a Samsung Unpacked pre-briefing.

Samsung has been a leader in the 5G market, shipping 6.7 million 5G smartphones in 2019. The tech giant's previous 5G offerings include the Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, Galaxy A90 5G, and Galaxy Fold 5G.

The newest line of 5G phones both enhances and establishes Samsung's presence in the 5G market. The phones take advantage of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, and will also work on Verizon's low-band 5G networking being released later this year.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network allows for S20 series users to game, upload photos, and download videos

2. Camera upgrade

"Say 'Goodbye' to the camera you know today and 'Hello' to a new way to see and share the world in its best light," Roh said at the event.

The new camera system is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and Samsung's largest image sensor yet.

The Samsung S20 has three back cameras: A 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle, and 64MP telephoto. The back cameras have Space Zoom, which allow up to 3x hybrid optic zoom and 30x Super Resolution Zoom. The cameras also enable up to 8K 30FPS video recording.

Not only can the phone shoot in 8K, but it also has a Super Steady anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis, creating some of the most stable films.

"8K is the future of video and now you can shoot it right from your phone," said Drew Blackard, head of Samsung US product management, during the event.

In the front, the device has a 10MP single punch-hole camera, allowing for video recording up to 4K 60FPS. The S20 Plus has the same features front and back, but with an additional rear DepthVision camera.

The punch-hole camera covers 55% less in area than the S10, allowing for more screen visibility.

The S20 Ultra camera boasts a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The rear cameras also have Space Zoom, supporting up to 100x Super Resolution Zoom and 10x optical zoom, as well as up to 8K 30FPS video recording.

The 108MP is the highest quality offered since the S7, meaning that photos taken at conferences or work travel can be clearer than ever.

The S20 Ultra also has a 40MP selfie camera, enabling up to 4K 60FPS video recording, allowing for even higher quality video conferencing capabilities.

3. Knox

Samsung's S20 phones will also use the Samsung Knox security feature. "Knox set the standard for security and trust for this industry by delivering end-to-end, multilayer protection that starts with a security chip built directly into the device," Roh said at the event.

The system allows personal and business data to coexist on one device, while keeping the respective data isolated and separated. The feature was announced in February 2013 and has been improving since.

The mobile security platform is military-grade, according to Samsung, protecting devices at both the chip level and software level.

4. DeX

The popular DeX connection is also present in the S20 series. The Android-based interface allows handheld devices to connect to an external monitor, resembling a PC experience. The DeX interface can be used with Samsung's multi-port adaptor if the user wants to connect a mouse or keyboard.

However, the phone itself can also be used as a mouse if an external monitor is present. This capability is great for traveling business professionals and remote workers.

5. Terabyte storage

A feature that began with the Galaxy Note 9, terabyte storage is available for the entire Galaxy S20 5G series. All three phones feature 128GB of storage—the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra also have 512GB versions—but can expand to 1.5TB with a microSD. With the iPhone 11 starting at 64GB, these phones present significantly more storage.

This feature allows business professionals to carry all necessary documents, presentations, and notes on a handheld device, wherever they are.

6. RAM allocation

The first two 5G phones have 12GB of RAM, and the Ultra 5G has 16GB.

A new feature with the S20 series is the ability to allocate RAM to different apps. This would allow business users to use more storage for necessary business applications. The S20 and S20 Plus allow RAM allocation for up to three apps, and S20 Ultra 5G does the same for up to five.

7. Network storage

The S20 series also introduced network storage, allowing users to store download and share files within corporate approved locations. As long as the mobile device is connected to a company's Wi-Fi, employees can share files with one another. The feature aims to improve business collaboration.

8. Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S10 had a 3,400mAh battery, which was a clear upgrade over the 3,000mAh capacity of the S9. The Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus, however, jumps to 4,000mAh and 4,500 mAh, respectively. The S20 Ultra 5G offers a whopping 5,000mAh battery.

The S20 Plus also comes with a 25W fast charger and the Ultra supports 45W super-fast charging, which can be helpful during long work days or conferences.

9. Enhanced look

The Samsung S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra phones are equipped with a 120hz Infinity-O Displays. Each one increases in size, starting at 6.2", then increasing to 6.7" and 6.9". The 120hz display refreshes more frequently than the standard 60 hz display, showing 120 frames per second.

Similar to the S10 series, the S20 collection also has Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for added security.

The S20 comes in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink. The S20 Plus is featured in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black, while the Ultra sports Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black.

10. Live caption

First introduced on the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Live Caption aims to make digital media more accessible. The Live Caption technology creates real-time captions for videos, podcasts, or voice notes on S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.

This function is great for users with hearing impairments, or other users wanting to view video without sound in public places.

For more, check out Samsung's Galaxy S20 to usher in 5G upgrade cycle, savvy pricing, camera upgrades, futureproof specs on ZDNet.

5G and Mobile Enterprise Newsletter Mobile security, remote support, 5G networks, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps are some of the topics we'll cover. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see