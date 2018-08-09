Samsung launches DeX dongle: Here's how it stacks up to the original

Samsung's Thursday product launches, at its Unpacked event in New York, showed a heavy focus on productivity for business users. The reimagined DeX dongle is no different.

Aiming to bridge the gap of working on your phone and working at your desk, the new DeX dongle provides the docking capabilities of the original in a smaller form factor. The company's DeX products allow users to display the content on their phones on a monitor with the added capability of pairing with peripherals, to create more productivity boosting solutions for mobile users.

If users don't want to plug in additional peripherals, however, the DeX dongle allows users to use their phones as a mouse, trackpad, or keyboard.

Being in Dongle form makes the DeX experience more portable than previous iterations. Additionally, the new DeX dongle has a dual mode capability that allows users to perform multiple functions at once. One example shared by a Samsung spokesperson was the ability to use the paired device while also showing a PowerPoint presentation.

The product will pair with the newly released Tab S4, according to event presenters—the first tablet to allow DeX. When paired with the dongle, the pad creates a more office-centric environment. The dongle allows for less hardware, making it easier for the road warrior who may have limited space.

Currently, DeX only supports Galaxy S8/8+, S9/S9+, Note 8, and the Note 9. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and can support up to 7 connections at once. The previously launched Dex Station and Dex Pad are still available.

If the single dongle isn't enough, a multi-port adapter is available with Ethernet and USB connectors, according to a spokesperson. The DeX dongle, however, doesn't have wireless capability and requires an HDMI connection.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Samsung's DeX dongle will bridge the gap between mobile and office work by allowing users to more easily project the content on their phones to a monitor.

The DeX dongle will pair with the newly released Samsung Tab S4 to boost productivity for business travelers.

