Samsung will host virtual version of Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in August

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will be be held online, in an all-digital version, on August 5.

Image: Samsung

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in an all-digital version this year.

On Tuesday evening, Samsung announced that Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will be held online at www.samsung.com at 10 am ET on August 5.

Samsung traditionally holds two Unpacked events each year, with one event in February and one in August. The February event is typically when phones in its Galaxy S line are unveiled.

This year, on February 11, Samsung announced the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra phones, all with built-in 5G. As Lance Whitney reported in TechRepublic, all three Samsung models come with built-in 5G, an Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processor, but each has different display sizes and different camera specs.

The Galaxy Z Flip, a foldable phone that folds into a square, was also announced at the February Unpacked event earlier this year, as were the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds. The Z Flip is a $1,380 phone with a hinge design that makes it possible to have an AMOLED screen made of seamless, foldable glass. The Galaxy Buds+ are designed to be a notch (or two) cooler than competitor Apple's AirPods, coming in four different color options instead of basic white.

Previous Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August events

There could be a range of items announced at next month's event.

August Unpacked event has typically been when the Note line of Samsung phones have a new reveal. The Galaxy Note 10 was announced at the event on August 7, 2019. In 2018, it was the Galaxy Note 9. Both of those events were held to huge crowds at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The Note 9, in its 512GB configuration, was the first phone to offer a terabyte of memory, which was achievable through an optional MicroSD card to tack on an additional 512GB. That made it ideal for business users who needed to store and access large files. It also offered an easy DeX connection, which is Samsung's Android-based interface that allows mobile users to connect a Samsung phone or tablet to an external monitor for a PC-like experience.

Also revealed at the August 2019 Unpacked event was an ultra-thin laptop with cellular support, the Galaxy Book S, and the Galaxy Tab S4 2-in-1 tablet.

Samsung Unpacked held in February before COVID cancellations

This year, the February 11 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was one of the last tech events to be held before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of conferences and similar events around the globe. The very next day, on February 12, Mobile World Congress stunned the tech community when it announced it was cancelling its conference in Barcelona set for later that month. Many other conferences were quick to follow suit and within a few weeks, it was commonplace to see a daily stream of cancellations due to COVID-19.

Now, virtual conferences and events are the norm for the foreseeable future.

