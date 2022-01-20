Secure your passwords and access them anywhere with LastPass

LastPass's Premium Plan keeps your digital life secure and at your fingertips with management for an unlimited number of passwords and seamless access across all of your devices.

Passwords are a necessary frustration in the digital age. You have so many online accounts, it can feel impossible to organize all of your passwords safely. Password managers are a far better alternative to jotting down your passwords in a notebook in your desk drawer, but with so many to choose from, it can feel like a task in itself to simply find the right one for you.

If you're looking for a password manager to streamline your workflow and make your life easier, LastPass is a good option. LastPass has earned 4.5 stars from Tom's Guide and 4.4 stars from G2, as well as rave reviews from The New York Times, Mashable, and Today.

LastPass's Premium Plan keeps your digital life at your fingertips with management for an unlimited number of passwords and seamless access across all of your devices. Once you save a password in LastPass, you'll always have it because LastPass will automatically log you in across all of your devices. When you need a new password, LastPass can create long, randomized passwords that protect you against hackers.

LastPass can also store all of your payment and shipping info securely to make online shopping easier. It can also store other digital records like insurance cards, membership information, Wi-Fi passwords—basically anything you want to keep private. With LastPass's Dark Web monitoring, you'll get real-time alerts if any personal information is ever compromised and have constant access to a security dashboard for peace of mind. Should you ever need to share an account, LastPass even makes it easy to safely share passwords and notes with anyone else.

Manage your passwords and digital life a smarter way. Right now, you can get a year of LastPass Premium for just $24.99, 30% off the regular price of $36.

