Simple ways to improve how you use and secure Google's Chrome web browser

Learning about Chrome's new features and safety precautions will enhance and secure your web browsing experience.

Pick up any tablet or smartphone and chances are good you'll find Google's Chrome web browser interface. In fact, Statcounter Global Stats estimates that Google Chrome commands 64% of the mobile browser market share worldwide, surpassing other browsers like Safari, Microsoft Edge and Firefox.

Given that users spend much of their time on devices connected to the internet via a web browser, it's important to know how best to use it and secure it.

Google Chrome: Security and UI tips you need to know

Google Chrome: Security and UI tips you need to know provides useful guidelines on how users can improve their safety and productivity while using the Chrome web browser.

For example, did you know that every time you do a search in your Chrome web browser, data is sent unencrypted over the internet where attackers can not only see, but they can use that information to redirect you to a phishing site?

It doesn't have to be that way.

Google's Chrome web browser offers Safe Browsing and data encryption protection. Unfortunately, enhanced protection is not enabled out of the box, but Google Chrome: Security and UI tips you need to know will show you how to turn on such features.

Newer releases of Google Chrome include a Privacy Sandbox. What is it? How will it protect users from cross-site tracking? Google Chrome: Security and UI tips you need to know explains how this is Google's answer to a cookie-less future (Google is phasing out support for third-party cookies in Chrome by 2022) and why it's an important tool for users to enable.

Users also need a way to access their favorite sites. In a few quick steps, Chrome web browser users can customize the New Tab page to view their most-visited sites. Google Chrome: Security and UI tips you need to know shows you how.

If you use the Chrome web browser on multiple devices it's important to sync your data across them all so that you can, for instance, move from a Chromebook to an Android device without needing to email yourself a link. Syncing data also lets users reopen closed sites without needing to bookmark them first. Find out how this is done in Google Chrome: Security and UI tips you need to know.

Understanding and implementing a few key features will create a more secure, efficient and enjoyable experience for Google's Chrome web browser users.