Sprint's IoT universe expands with new partnerships in Arizona

Sprint is adding students, smart glasses, and narrow-band connectivity to its Curiosity IoT ecosystem.

At Mobile World Congress Los Angeles, Sprint announced both products and services to expand the user base of the company's Internet of Things (IoT) platform.

Curiosity IoT is a virtualized and distributed IoT core network and integrated operating system. The platform turns data from devices and sensors into actionable intelligence in both Massive IoT and Critical IoT applications.



Building on the 5G service available in Phoenix, Sprint is working with Arizona State University to:

Launch 'Curiosity University' to foster a new generation of IoT experts

Create a Sprint 5G Incubator at ASU's Novus Innovation Corridor

Engage in joint research and development

As part of this work, Sprint and the university will develop an advanced academic curriculum designed to attract, develop, and retain IoT talent for a world and economy that's becoming more connected.

This collaboration will contribute to the Greater Phoenix Smart Region Consortium, which supports initiatives that leverage advanced connectivity and infrastructure that will reach 22 cities in Arizona. Sprint also has pledged to work with the state and the university to add high-speed connectivity to areas of Arizona that are underserved.

Sprint's Curiosity IoT expansion includes businesses as well as students. NB-IoT is now part of Curiosity IoT. This will expand low-power wide area network access to the Curiosity network and operating system.

"Whether its sensors are in a large fleet of cargo trucks or connectivity across an industrial automation operation, the combination of CAT-M and NB-IoT brings flexibility to address the unique demands of diverse connected device use cases," Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development, said in a press release. "The design of Curiosity IoT has always been based on being connectivity-agnostic. Low-power wide area network expansion is a reflection of this need, and we are proud to launch NB-IoT to support ABB as they connect their industry leading solutions."

At MWC Los Angeles, Sprint and Ericsson demonstrated a live network connected asset, as it might be used in the field. The asset will be connected via NB-IoT, powered by Ericsson's IoT Accelerator platform.

"With NB-IoT, Sprint now expands low-power wide area network access to Curiosity IoT," said Åsa Tamsons, senior vice president and head of business area technologies and new businesses at Ericsson, in a press release. "With this complement, Sprint is meeting the needs of SMBs, enterprises and government entities alike in how to connect, manage and secure its people, places and things."

In addition to improving connectivity, Sprint is partnering with Vuzix to offer a smart glasses package that includes hardware and connectivity. The Remote Worker Connectivity Bundle will include a cellular connectivity on the Sprint Curiosity IoT core network, an Inseego MiFi 8000 hotspot, Vuzix Remote Assist, a see-what-I-see SaaS solution, and one of three Vuzix smart glasses options-- Vuzix M300XL, Vuzix Blade or Vuzix M400.

Sprint plans to test Vuzix Smart Glasses in their Supply Chain Connected Lab to provide real-time visibility including operational data analytics to increase warehouse efficiencies, and remote employee training.

