State of tech in Silicon Valley: Top 10 in-demand jobs and employment trends

An Indeed report details the evolving jobs landscape of an area that has been synonymous with tech for decades.

For decades, Silicon Valley has been virtually synonymous with tech, but the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the emergence of new tech hubs, and the flexibility of remote work could impact employer hiring and job seeker interest in the months ahead. On Tuesday, Indeed released a report detailing the evolving tech landscape in Silicon Valley, shifts in the area's share of job postings, local in-demand tech positions, and more.

State of tech in Silicon Valley

To gain a better understanding of the state of Silicon Valley tech employment trends, Indeed analyzed San Francisco and San Jose metro tech positions posted between October 2019 and October 2020. Indeed also assessed job seeker interest for these positions by calculating the number of clicks on these tech job positions.

Overall, Silicon Valley's share of US tech positions posted decreased 1.68% between 2019 and 2020, according to Indeed, marking a second straight year with reductions in this metric. In the year prior, Silicon Valley's share of tech job postings decreased 4.96%, per Indeed.

Local job seeker interest in tech positions increased nearly 20% (19.63%) in 2020. The author of the report explains that "the bump was likely due to pandemic-related layoffs," noting that Silicon Valley job seeker interest also decreased during the two previous years "suggesting that the long-term picture is more complex and 2020's interest might soon dwindle."

In-demand Silicon Valley tech positions

Indeed also lists the most in-demand Silicon Valley tech positions for 2020. To determine this list, the company looked at the shares of tech jobs posted in San Jose and San Francisco between January and October of this year and then calculated the change in these shares between 2019 and 2020. In order, the top three most in-demand Silicon Valley tech jobs for 2020 are software engineers, senior software engineers, and full-stack developers.

Tech job postings for product managers ranked fourth, followed by posts for software architects. Jobs postings for full-stack developers increased 14% since 2019, and posts seeking front-end developers decreased 13% during the same time period.

Since 2019, posts seeking development operations engineers and user experience designers decreased 13% and 19% respectively while posts for senior data scientists increased 30% since 2019. Interestingly, job postings for machine learning engineers increased 48.42% in the last year, although this wasn't enough of a boost to make the top 10 in 2020.

Top 10 most in-demand Silicon Valley tech jobs

Software engineers Senior software engineers Full-stack developers Product managers Software architects Senior product managers Data scientists Front end developers Principal software engineers Data engineers

