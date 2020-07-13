Tax software for SMBs: The top 6 options

Businesses must calculate, report, and pay taxes on time every year; many SMBs rely on tax software designed to handle these tasks. Check out these tax software preparation applications.

Taxes are an unavoidable component of business activity. Regardless of which taxes are being collected, businesses must calculate, report, and pay the proper authorities what is due on time every year. Large enterprises can hire a team of professional accountants to handle the task, but many small businesses rely on tax software specifically designed for this routine essential chore.

While there are dozens of software packages specializing in tracking, reporting, and paying corporate income taxes common to businesses in the US, six options stand out from the crowd; in some cases, these business tax software packages offer specialization or customization vital to specific industries and corporate tax structures.

Intuit TurboTax Business Image: Intuit TurboTax from Intuit is likely the most well-known brand name of tax preparation software in the US. TurboTax Business provides SMBs with the tools necessary to file income taxes for sole proprietorships, partnerships, S Corps, C Corps, multi-member LLCs, trusts, and estates. TurboTax Business costs $169.99 for the Federal tax return, with states costing an additional fee. The price includes electronic filing. Key features of TurboTax Business are: 100% accuracy guarantee;



it integrates with QuickBooks;

automatic transfer of data from previous year;

automatic transfer of data from Federal to state, saving input time; and

tech support is available by phone. Intuit TurboTax Business

H&R Block Premium & Business Tax Software Image: H&R Block Premium & Business Tax Software from H&R Block provides small businesses with the tools necessary to file income taxes for sole proprietorships, partnerships, S Corps, C Corps, multi-member LLCs, trusts, and estates. The standard cost of H&R Block Premium & Business Tax Software is $89.95, which includes state tax returns. Key features of H&R Block Premium & Business Tax Software are: Payroll and employer forms;

free state program;

free in-person audit representation; and

five free electronic filings. H&R Block Premium & Business

TaxAct Business Image: TaxAct TaxAct Business provides SMBs with the tools necessary to file income taxes. Users are required to select a separate package for each type of return at a cost of $109.95 per unit. State tax returns are available for an additional fee. Key features of TaxAct Business are: Automatic transfer of data from previous year;

unlimited free support;

100% accuracy guarantee;

free electronic filing; and

seven years of access to your return. TaxAct Business

Liberty Tax Premium Image: Liberty Tax Online-only Liberty Tax Premium provides self-employed contractors and single-member LLCs the tools necessary for preparing income tax returns. However, Liberty Tax Premium does not provide services for preparing partnerships, S Corps, C Corps, multi-member LLCs, trusts, and estates. The service costs $89.95, but a discount price of $44.95 is currently available. State tax returns cost an additional $34.95. Key features of Liberty Tax Premium are: Free competitor product data import;

audit assistance; and

supports depreciation calculation. Liberty Tax Premium

eFile.com Premium Image: efile.com Online-only eFile.com Premium provides self-employed contractors and single-member LLCs the tools necessary for preparing income tax returns. However, eFile.com Premium does not provide services for preparing partnerships, S Corps, C Corps, multi-member LLCs, trusts, and estates. The service costs $39.95, with state tax returns costing an additional $28.95. Key features of eFile.com Premium are: Auto downgrade level of service to reach a fair price;

100% accuracy guarantee; and

unlimited state tax returns for a single fee. eFile.com Premium