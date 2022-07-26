iOS 16 Tab Groups have changed browser tab organization and allow users to collaborate together in real time on opened tabs in Safari.

Safari in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, announced at WWDC ’22, both feature a significant upgrade to Safari Tab Groups, which were introduced in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. This new feature lets users share and collaborate on tab groups with iMessage, so multiple users can add to the tab group, remove tabs from the tab group and more.

Let’s take a look at how you can utilize Safari Tab Group collaboration for your team to keep up with documentation and other online websites to keep the entire team in sync with one another. Note: The tips in this article relate to iOS 16, currently in beta. The final version of iOS 16 is expected to be released in Fall 2022.

Creating a Tab Group

To create a new Safari Tab Group, open Safari, and tap the tab button. Then, select the center disclosure button to open the Tab Group details.

Select New Empty Tab Group, and give it a name (Figure A).

Add new tabs to this group by tapping and holding on the tab button on a website. Then select Move to Tab Group, and select the tab group you’d like to move the tab into.

Collaborating on a Tab Group

To begin sharing a tab group and collaborating on the tabs contained within, you must first share the group with individual people (or a group of people) via iMessage. Do this by opening Safari, tapping the tab button and selecting the center disclosure button to open the Tab Group details.

Select the tab group you’d like to share, then select the center disclosure button to open the Tab Group details for the selected tab group.

Select the share button beside of the tab group name, and message the invite to another user. (Figure B)

Once a user has accepted your invite to join the tab group, they can begin adding tabs to the group, and they will be reflected in the tab group for every user you’ve shared the group with. This is great for keep track of information for a group project.

Removing sharing for Tab Groups

Once you’ve begun sharing tab groups with others, you can manage the users who have access, or you can stop sharing the tab group altogether in the tab group settings. To get to these settings, open Safari, tap the tab button, and select the center disclosure button to open the Tab Group details.

Select the tab group you’d like to share, then select the center disclosure button to open the Tab Group details for the selected tab group.

Tap the Collaboration button beside the tab group name, then Manage Shared Tab Group. A menu will appear that will let you manage the users and other share settings (Figure C).

Select Stop Sharing to completely stop sharing the tab group, or select individual users to stop sharing with (only users who’ve accepted your invite will show up). You can also add new users by sending the link, which can be copied from this view.