Tech leaders sign charter to boost cybersecurity in business and government

A new cybersecurity charter has been signed by major tech leaders in an effort to secure business and government networks for future digitalization.

The Charter of Trust lays out 10 guidelines for a cybersecure future.

At the Munich Security Conference on Friday, major tech leaders came together to sign a cybersecurity charter outlining methods for businesses and governments to increase their security stance.

The Charter of Trust was signed by representatives from Siemens, Airbus, Allianz, Daimler Group, IBM, MSC, NXP, SGS, and Deutsche Telekom. The goal, according to the charter's website, is to increase trust in technology among individuals and organizations to boost efforts in digital transformation.

"Confidence that the security of data and networked systems is guaranteed is a key element of the digital transformation," Siemens president and CEO Joe Kaeser said in a press release. "That's why we have to make the digital world more secure and more trustworthy. It's high time we acted - not just individually but jointly with strong partners who are leaders in their markets. We hope more partners will join us to further strengthen our initiative."

The charter calls for coordinated action around the following 10 issues, according to its website:

Ownership for cyber and IT security Responsibility throughout the digital supply chain Security by default User-centricity Innovation and co-creation Education Certification for critical infrastructure and solutions Transparency and response Regulatory framework Joint initiatives

Cybersecurity should start at the top of an organization, the charter said, calling for dedicated ministry in governments, and for all companies to create a CISO role. The charter also calls for mandatory "independent third-party certification for critical infrastructure and solutions - above all, where dangerous situations can arise, such as with autonomous vehicles or the robots of tomorrow, which will interact directly with humans during production processes."

As governments and trade organizations collaborate, they must write cyber protections into free trade agreement as well, the charter said. It also calls for continued cyber education and training.

"Governments must take a leadership role when it comes to the transaction rules in cyberspace," Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference, said in the release. "But the companies that are in the forefront of envisioning and designing the future of cyberspace must develop and implement the standards. That's why the Charter is so important. Together with our partners, we want to advance the topic and help define its content."

