iOS 16 cheat sheet

Following Apple’s Far Out fall event last week, Apple made iOS 16 generally available via software update. The new OS brings an updated lock screen and several new features including Safety Check, private photo sharing and Quick Note, a feature that was previously released exclusively to iPadOS 15.

TL;DR: Cory Bohon explains the major features of the new OS as well as many minor updates that have been included in this version. While it’s good practice to wait and see what sorts of bugs will inevitably make themselves known over the next few days before suggesting widespread updates to business users, you might test out iOS 16 for the unsend messages feature alone.

How to use Microsoft Outlook’s Quick Steps to quickly respond to emails

Instead of typing the same response to dozens of messages, performing the same six-click action to drop emails into your “follow up” folder or spending three hours a week rehabbing your inbox-related repetitive stress injury, use Quick Steps to quickly perform these actions in Outlook. Susan Harkins guides you through how to build a multi-step automation that will help you reach inbox zero faster.

TL;DR: Quick Steps are available for desktop Microsoft 365 and versions from Outlook 2013 onward. The automations are not supported in the online version of Outlook Mail.

Global tech salaries are on the rise for nearly all roles

According to the 2022 State of Tech Salaries survey recently released by Hired, tech salaries are increasing across all categories, with significant raises for remote roles. The effects of these high remote salaries are particularly steep in locations like Atlanta, where the average tech salary of $176,000 in San Francisco translates to $223,729 after cost of living adjustments.

TL;DR: In a season of contradictions for the hiring landscape, the clear winner is remote-first companies who can afford to pay average tech wages and hire outside of the major tech centers.

The rise of Linux malware: 9 tips for securing the OSS

Security relative to other operating systems has long been a major selling point for Linux, but as malware spreads so has the value of infiltrating the OSS. Jack Wallen outlines his top 9 tips for keeping your deployments safe in the face of bad actors.

TL;DR: In addition to good security hygiene tips, Jack Wallen includes a final note about SELinux and your firewall: They’re there for a reason; use them.

Windows PowerToys 0.62.0 adds three new utilities to the Windows power user toolkit

While not officially-sanctioned by Microsoft, the PowerToys application can augment the usability of the Windows operating system. The three newest tools released with Version 062.0 are Quick Accent, Screen Ruler and Text Extractor.

TL;DR: Mark Kaelin gives a quick overview of the three new PowerToys features.

Quick Accent is a keyboard shortcut that brings up an accent selector.

Screen Ruler measures a portion of the screen based on pixels.

Text Extractor uses the Windows optical character recognition to identify text on the screen and copy it to the clipboard.

