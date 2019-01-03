The 10 best cities to find a job in 2019

The job market for 2019 is looking up, as the national unemployment rate has fallen to 3.7%, an 18-year low, according to a Thursday report from WalletHub. College graduates, in particular, are being set up for success, with employers planning on hiring 16.6% moremembers of the Class of 2019 than previous classes, the report found.

SEE: Telephone interview cheat sheet: Web developer (Tech Pro Research)

WalletHub analyzed the job market and socio-economic factors of 182 cities across the US, but with the job market—including job opportunities, starting salaries, and job security—being the primary factor. The metric was created on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the most desired conditions for job hunters, including average commute time, housing affordability, and transit accessibility. The list spans fairly evenly across the US as a whole, the report showed.

WalletHub identified the following 10 cities as the best places to find a job in 2019:

Scottsdale, AZ Columbia, MD Orlando, FL San Francisco, CA Colorado Springs, CO Portland, ME Plano, TX Washington, DC Boston, MA Chandler, AZ

The cities with the most job opportunities included Orlando, FL, Salt Lake City, UT, Charleston, SC, Columba, SC and Portland, ME. These opportunities don't appear to congregate in one area of the world, indicating that there are good job options nationwide, the report found.

Some of the highest paid jobs to keep an eye on in 2019 include cybersecurity engineer and a systems administrator.

Check out the full cities list here.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

With the national unemployment rate low and hiring on the upswing, the job market is looking strong for graduates in 2019. — WalletHub, 2019

The best places to find a job in 2019 include Scottsdale, AZ, Columbia, MD, and Orlando, FL. — WalletHub, 2019

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see