The 10 cities with the highest salaries for data scientists

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Job postings for data scientists rose 75% between January 2015 and January 2018. — Indeed, 2018

Data scientists earn the highest salaries in the Phoenix, AZ and Portland, OR metro areas. — Indeed, 2018

Demand for data scientists shows no sign of slowing down, as job postings for the high-skill, high-salary position continue to grow quickly, according to a Thursday report from job search site Indeed.

Job postings for data scientists grew 75% between January 2015 and January 2018, Indeed found. That growth has remained consistent for the last two years, growing by 16% from January 2016 to January 2017, and by 17% from January 2017 to January 2018.

Searches by job seekers for data scientist roles have also risen quickly, up 65% from January 2015 to January 2018. However, that pace is now slowing, and rose only 5% from 2017 to 2018, compared to 9% the year before, Indeed found.

Data scientist also topped Glassdoor's Best Jobs in America list for the past three years, with top skills needed including Python, R, SQL, Hadoop, Spark, SAS, Java, Tableau, Hive, and Matlab.

Data scientists earn an average salary of about $130,000, according to Indeed data. But where can these in-demand professionals find the most salary bang for their buck?

Here are the 10 US metro areas with the highest average data science salary, when adjusted for cost of living.

1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

Average salary: $142,095

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $146,073

2. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Average salary: $142,552

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $139,986

3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Average salary: $118,132

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $117,069

4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Average salary: $128,456

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $116,381

5. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Average salary: $146,491

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $114,410

6. Austin-Round Rock, TX

Average salary: $112,803

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $113,367

7. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Average salary: $147,884

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $112,244

8. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

Average salary: $125,095

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $112,210

9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Average salary: $137,980

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $111,626

10. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Average salary: $118,325

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $110,870

The takeaway? While jobs in San Francisco and San Jose technically offer the highest pay for data scientists, Phoenix and Portland's high salaries and low cost-of-living mean that data scientists in those locations will have the greatest purchasing power, Indeed found.

