The 10 warning signs of a dysfunctional work culture

Board members are re-aligning goals to address toxic work environments, according to a Marsh & McLennan Companies report.
Board members are shifting their agendas, focusing more on changing dysfunctional corporate cultures in organizations, according to a recent Marsh & McLennan report. With more than half of tech employees (52%) believing their workplaces are toxic, and toxic workplace culture being a top reason for employee burnout, this realignment is much needed.
Toxic workplaces tear down employees, often causing people to leave their jobs, struggle with mental health issues, or drowning in imposter syndrome.
"The costs of dysfunction threaten the very foundation of an organization," said Patricia Milligan, global leader of the multinational client group at MMC, in a press release. "Not taking a thorough look into how the culture is functioning-or not-places a company at serious risk."
The report identified the following 10 warning signs of a dysfunctional work culture, in an effort to help companies recognize if there is a problem in their organization:
- No clear organizational vision or set of values
- All information to the board runs through the CEO
- Fighting amongst leadership
- Debate and challenge are not encouraged
- Limited transparency into organizational decision-making
- Complacency and resistance to discuss culture
- Bad news is not shared and employees do not feel comfortable reporting incidents
- Strong focus on individual results or a "get it done at all costs" attitude
- High employee turnover rates by business unit, race, age, gender, function, etc.
- Limited transparency on factors for promotion or success
Healthy work cultures are necessary for having a strong security infrastructure, successfully launching digital transformation initiatives, and recruiting top talent.
