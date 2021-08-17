The 15 highest-paying certifications for 2021

The top certification on the annual Skillsoft list has a salary of more than $171,000. Find out what certifications you should be working toward.

At a salary of $171,749, Google certified professional data engineer is the highest paying job on Skillsoft's newly released annual Global Knowledge 15 Top-Paying Certifications List, which reveals the most in-demand skills and technology areas for organizations, as well as the average salaries associated with them.

Cybersecurity and cloud certifications comprise most of the list collectively for 2021, confirming how crucial risk management has become to organizations today, the firm said. The top-paying certifications in cloud computing command salaries of more than $150,000, according to Skillsoft.

The company said ITIL 4 Foundation is the most widely held certification.

"Technology is only as powerful as the capabilities of the people trained to use it," said Michael Yoo, general manager of technology and developer skills at Skillsoft, in a statement. "With this in mind, certifications are an excellent way of infusing vital skills into an organization, while boosting employee productivity and investing in ongoing professional development."

Data from the Global Knowledge IT Skills and Salary Report confirms that more than three-quarters (76%) of IT decision-makers struggle with existing skills gaps, are challenged with talent recruitment and retention, and face overwhelming workloads, according to Skillsoft. These issues can open organizations up to significant risk, which underscores the importance of certifications as they help businesses close organizational skills gaps and boost productivity, the company said.

"Cybersecurity hacks and technology-related outages have become more commonplace, and both can have a tremendous impact on an organization's bottom line," Yoo continued. "Pair risks like these with the high rate of skills gaps and growing talent wars, and you can clearly understand why organizations are willing to pay higher salaries to skilled IT professionals who can protect them."

IT certification is one of the best ways to validate your knowledge, skills and abilities in a subject, Skillsoft said. Learning new skills or earning a certification can result in a raise of as much as $12,000 a year, according to the Global Knowledge report.

However, Skillsoft added that it is important to note that salaries are based on several factors, including the ability to apply a person's certified skills at work, job role, continuous professional development, tenure and hard work.

The list also provides a snapshot of the average certification-holder for each credential, including the average number of certifications held, the most popular cross-certification, if they hold cybersecurity-related certifications, if they are in management and their average age, the company said.

Top-paying certifications

The certifications on the Skillsoft list are accredited by industry leaders, including AWS, Cisco, Google Cloud, ISACA and Microsoft, the company said.

The 15 Top-Paying Certifications List uses data from over 3,700 U.S. IT professionals who participated in Global Knowledge's IT Skills and Salary Survey, an annual survey of technology professionals and IT decision-makers, Skillsoft said.

