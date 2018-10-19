CXO

The 15 most in-demand blockchain jobs

While the technology remains in its infancy, more companies are seeking tech pros with the skills needed to advance their blockchain projects.

By | October 19, 2018, 6:07 AM PST

Open blockchain jobs in the US surged 300% this year compared to last, according to a Thursday report from job search site Glassdoor. As of August 2018, some 1,775 unique blockchain-related jobs were open in the US, compared to 446 one year prior, the report found.

The rise in open jobs has continued, even with the volatile cryptocurrency market and the fact that the technology remains in its infancy, the report found, suggesting that blockchain employers remain confident in market opportunity and are continuing to make long-term investments in these teams.

"While the ultimate staying power of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies remains to be seen, the blockchain job market seems primed to continue its rapid growth into the near future," the report stated.

Blockchain jobs pay well above the US median salary, the report found: Open blockchain-related jobs on Glassdoor will net you a median base salary of $84,884 per year. Due to the diverse mixture of jobs available, salaries range from $36,046 per year up to $223,667 per year, the report found. The higher salaries are often due to the location and nature of the jobs: These positions are often based in New York City or San Francisco, and require skills in software engineering and other in-demand technical areas, the report found.

Today's most in-demand blockchain roles employers are primarily technical and engineering roles, the report found. These roles account for 55% of all job openings in the area, suggesting that there is still strong demand for skilled workers who can advance fundamental blockchain technology at companies, the report noted.

Here are the top 15 most in-demand blockchain roles, according to Glassdoor:

1. Software Engineer

Number of job openings: 331

Share of open jobs: 19%

2. Analyst Relations Manager

Number of job openings: 88

Share of open jobs: 5%

3. Product manager

Number of job openings: 76

Share of open jobs: 4%

4. Front-end engineer

Number of job openings: 54

Share of open jobs: 3%

5. Technology architect

Number of job openings: 50

Share of open jobs: 3%

6. Risk analyst

Number of job openings: 45

Share of open jobs: 3%

7. Technical consultant

Number of job openings: 39

Share of open jobs: 2%

8. Back-end engineer

Number of job openings: 33

Share of open jobs: 2%

9. Marketing manager

Number of job openings: 30

Share of open jobs: 2%

10. Community manager

Number of job openings: 26

Share of open jobs: 1%

11. Engineering manager

Number of job openings: 23

Share of open jobs: 1%

12. Product designer

Number of job openings: 23

Share of open jobs: 1%

13. DevOps engineer

Number of job openings: 19

Share of open jobs: 1%

14. QA engineer

Number of job openings: 15

Share of open jobs: 1%

15. Strategy manager

Number of job openings: 14

Share of open jobs: 1%

