The 21 top mobile app design companies of 2020

These developers can help businesses build engaging apps that result in high interaction levels from users, DesignRush found.

The average mobile device user utilizes 25 apps per month, but the majority of that time (96%) is only split between 10 apps, according to DesignRush. To help organizations build apps that will result in those high interaction levels, the company compiled a list of this year's leading mobile app designers.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused even more app and data use, as more individuals are forced indoors and onto their devices for entertainment and information. A recent study from the New York Times found a sharp increase in video chat apps like Google Duo (+12%) and Houseparty (+79%).

The following mobile app developers can help organizations create compelling apps, which is especially useful during a time when individuals are using apps most.

Details on the top 10 mobile app developers

Here are some details about the top 10 developers on the list, followed by the final 11 and their expertises, provided by DesignRush.

1. Kroon Studio

Kroon Studio helps organizations optimize their product's complete lifecycle, from design to experience. Its app design process employs an agile approach to project management, supporting the development process through its execution.

2. Appetiser

Appetiser is an Australian app development organization focused on promoting innovation. Its technology has been granted a provisional patent within the US & Australia, and the company offers technology, marketing, and design to reach product success.

3. App Makers LA

App Makers LA is a full-service mobile application development company with a concentration on software development and website design across platforms. The organization helps individuals and businesses of all sizes, throughout any stage of the process. Its programming team specializes in multiple languages, making it even more accessible to users.

4. Master of Code Global

Master of Code partners with global companies to produce conversational experiences across mobile, web, and chatbots. With more than 100 people on the team, the company has deep experience in bringing strategic technical perspective and necessary experience to successfully execute app development.

5. Fahrenheit Marketing

Fahrenheit Marketing has 12 years of experience in design, development, and marketing consulting. The company serves enterprise-level clients and established local businesses wanting to boost their profile and the reach of their brand.

6. Ardorsys Technologies

Ardorsys Technologies is an India-based tech company focused on web, mobile, and cloud app development and digital marketing. The organization offers services such as Android app development, iPhone app development, blockchain development, and more.

7. Avid Brio

Avid Brio focuses on creating quality e-commerce solutions, with a sharp focus on Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Volusion, and WordpRess. It works with companies of all sizes, whether it be a startup or large enterprise.

8. Code Inspiration

Code Inspiration specializes in mobile app design, software development, website development, and more. The mobile development technologies It primarily works with are compatible with either iOS or Android and include Swift, Kotlin, and React Native.

9. Comrade Web Agency

Comrade Web Agency specializes in website development, e-commerce design and development, digital marketing and more. The company services corporate websites, online stores, small businesses, stone fabricators, senior living facilities, manufacturing, law firms, and professionals services.

10. Digiruu

Digiruu is an app development company for startups and growth-stage businesses. The company offers iPhone app development, Android app development, mobile UI/UX design, Shopify app development, and apps for local businesses.

Final 11 app developers

DesignRush outlined the final 11 out of 21, along with their respective expertises:

11. Digit Bazar IT Solutions Private Limited

Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Development, Digital Marketing and more

12. FOONKIE MONKEY

Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Development, Software Development and more

13. Global4Net

Expertise: Website Design, eCommerce Design & Development, Magento and more

14. Goodpatch

Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Development, UX Design and more

15. Groove Jones

Expertise: Mobile App Design, UX Design, Wearable Technology and more

16. Houlak

Expertise: Mobile App Design, Software Development, Product Design and more

17. Idea Rebel

Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Design, Digital Marketing and more

18. Incipient Corp.

Expertise: Software Development, UX Design, Web Applications and more

19. KitRUM

Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Development, Software Development and more

20. MaxSoft

Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Development, Wearable Technology and more

21. SingleMind Consulting

Expertise: Website Design, Mobile App Design, UX Design and more

