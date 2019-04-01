The 25 best product and engineering departments to work for, according to employees

Product and engineering departments at these companies have the best compensation, leadership, and work-life balance, according to Comparably.

The 10 best companies to work for in 2019 Tech companies took a third of the top spots in terms of best places to work based on employee ratings, according to a Glassdoor report.

Google is among the set of companies with the highest-rated product and engineering teams, according to a set of reports from Comparably, exclusively provided to TechRepublic on Monday.

Employees across the US anonymously rated their departments on Comparably between March 2018 and March 2019. Winners were determined based on a series of more than 50 workplace questions across categories including compensation, leadership, professional development, work-life balance, and perks and benefits.

SEE: The future of IT jobs: A business leader's guide (Tech Pro Research)

Employee happiness in the workplace is heavily determined by satisfaction with compensation, benefits, work environment, and employee value, according to a previous Comparably report. Companies that want to attract and retain top tech talent must be willing to put in the work to demonstrate these aspects to potential hires.

Several companies—including Google, AgileCraft, Drift, Globant, Hubspot, Pipedrive, SendGrid, UiPath, and Workfront—appeared on both lists, the reports found.

Google was also rated one of the best companies to work for in 2019 overall, according to Glassdoor.

Top product departments

Here are the 25 companies with the best product departments, listed in alphabetical order:

Adobe (San Jose, CA) AgileCraft (Austin, TX) Apple (Cupertino, CA) Avant (Chicago, IL) Dell (Round Rock, TX) Drift (Boston, MA) Dynatrace (Waltham, MA) Facebook (Menlo Park, CA) Globant (San Francisco, CA) Google (Mountain View, CA) Highspot (Seattle, WA) HubSpot (Cambridge, MA) Intuit (Mountain View, CA) LinkedIn (Sunnyvale, CA) Mixpanel (San Francisco, CA) Mobilewalla (New York, NY) NerdWallet (San Francisco, CA) Nextiva (Scottsdale, AZ) Phenom People (Ambler, PA) Pipedrive (New York, NY) SendGrid (Denver, CO) SnackNation (Culver City, CA) TranscribeMe (Oakland, CA) UiPath (New York, NY) Workfront (Lehi, UT)

Top engineering departments

Here are the 25 companies with the best engineering departments, listed in alphabetical order, according to Comparably:

AgileCraft (Austin, TX) Amazon (Seattle, WA) AppZen (San Jose, CA) Axon (Scottsdale, AZ) Drift (Boston, MA) EdCast (Mountain View, CA) Fanatics (Jacksonville, FL) Globant (San Francisco, CA) Google (Mountain View, CA) Greenhouse Software, Inc. (New York, NY) HubSpot (Cambridge, MA) Infrrd (San Jose, CA) Life360 (San Francisco, CA) Nylas (San Francisco, CA) Pendo (Raleigh, NC) Pipedrive (New York, NY) Salesforce (San Francisco, CA) SendGrid (Denver, CO) Shipt (Birmingham, AL) Sonder (San Francisco, CA) T-Mobile (Bellevue, WA) UiPath (New York, NY) Upgrade (San Francisco, CA) WhiteSource (New York, NY) Workfront (Lehi, UT)

To learn more about tech companies with impressive employee benefits, check out this TechRepublic story.

Next Big Thing Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, autonomous driving, drones, robotics, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see