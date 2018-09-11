The 4 most common forms of IT disruption

The majority of US businesses (70%) have faced at least one IT disruption in the past 12 months, according to US Signal's 2018 IT Resiliency Survey released on Tuesday. This large presence of disruptions brought increased concern to organizations, as 66% now said they believe they are vulnerable to IT disruptions, and one in 10 saying they feel very vulnerable, said a press release.

Some 58% of companies confirmed they do have disaster recovery plans in place, but also feel like there is room for improvement, said the release. Additionally, one in five respondents said they don't know how often their disaster recovery strategy is updated, and 8% said they don't have a recovery strategy.

SEE: Incident response policy (Tech Pro Research)

The survey determined the four most common types of IT disruptions, ranked in order:

Outages from natural disasters (53%) Errors while implementing new technology (26%) Ransomware (21%) IT overloads (21%)

These findings reveal how behind businesses are when it comes to planning, implementing, and reviewing, disaster recovery strategies. Another concern for businesses was if they were GDPR compliant, with nearly a quarter of companies saying they were unsure if their businesses' plans were in place.

"The results of US Signal's 2018 IT Resiliency Survey should sound a wake-up call to businesses across the country. Disaster recovery strategies have to be planned, tested, implemented, modified and updated on a regular basis, and it's clear that this is not happening in many instances," said US Signal president Stephen Oyer in the release. "Companies need to recruit the right IT talent either in-house or through external consultants and invest in the best IT solutions to stay ahead of the game—whether that's planning for natural disasters or fighting off the latest malware or virus."

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Nearly 70% of companies experienced at least one unplanned IT disruption in the past year. — US Signal, 2018

The four most common IT distractions are natural disaster outages (53%), mistakes when implementing new technology (26%), ransomware (21%), and IT overloads (21%). — US Signal, 2018

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Data Center Trends newsletter. Subscribe

Also see