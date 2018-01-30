The 5 best tech companies to work for in 2018

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Salesforce, Adobe, Facebook, Google, and SAP top the list of best tech companies to work for in 2018. — Indeed, 2018

Top-rated tech companies to work for scored high in work-life balance, culture, management, compensation and benefits, and job security and advancement. — Indeed, 2018

Salesforce, Adobe, and Facebook top the list of best tech firms to work for in 2018, according to new research from job search site Indeed.

Indeed's data scientists examined the site's database of more than 18 million employer reviews, and found those that ranked the highest in work-life balance, culture, management, compensation and benefits, and job security and advancement.

"The competition to work for the very best tech firms is fierce," according to an Indeed blog post detailing the findings. "However, these companies are just as competitive when it comes to attracting top talent."

SEE: IT jobs 2018: Hiring priorities, growth areas, and strategies to fill open roles (Tech Pro Research)

All of the top employers focus on creating the best experience for their employees, the post stated, including generous compensation packages, valuable stock options, large campuses, and other perks, along with the chance to work on cutting-edge products and services.

Here are the top five tech companies to work for in 2018.

1. Salesforce

This marks the third consecutive year that Salesforce topped the list of best tech companies to work for. The company, founded in 1999, is known for its culture of philanthropy and customer loyalty, Indeed noted.

"There's a reason Salesforce continues to be voted a top employer time and time again," one employee said in the post, praising the company's volunteer time off, flexible scheduling options, and welcoming culture.

2. Adobe

Adobe—founded in 1982—offers employees strong work-life balance, great benefits, and open communication with upper management, according to Indeed.

"They are constantly motivating employees to continue to grow their careers," one employee said in the post.

3. Facebook

Facebook came in no. 3 overall, but secured the no. 1 spot in culture rankings. The social media giant, founded in 2004, moved into a Frank Gehry-designed campus two years ago, and is now building housing for employees. One employee said in the post that the work can be stressful, but working among people who support their peers succeed creates a motivating and encouraging environment.

4. Google

Google, like Facebook, also has plans to expand, recently announcing its new 1.04 million square foot development in Sunnyvale, CA that could provide space for up to 4,500 employees. Many employees report that the company, founded in 1998, offers challenging work in a fun, relaxed environment, making it high ranking for management and culture.

"The leads, supervisors, and management from the main office were very kind and always willing to help," one employee said in the post.

5. SAP

Analytics powerhouse SAP ranked high in work-life balance as well as job security and advancement, Indeed found.

"SAP offers opportunities for employees to develop their skills and and grow inside the company while providing a safe environment where you can be yourself and bring new ideas to the products and processes," one employee said in the post.

To see what other companies made the list, click here.

Keep up to date on all of the latest job news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Executive Briefing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see