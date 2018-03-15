The 8 highest paid and most in-demand tech jobs in America in 2018

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Full stack developer, computer vision engineer, and machine learning engineer top the list of best tech jobs in the US in 2018, according to a Thursday report from job search site Indeed.

Indeed created their rankings by examining jobs with a baseline salary of at least $75,000, and those that have seen the most growth on the job site since 2014.

The full list includes the top 25 jobs in the US this year. Compared to last year's list, fewer tech jobs made the cut, but the field is still going strong, Indeed noted. Full stack developer fell from no. 1 in 2017 to no. 2 in 2018, and demand for data scientists appears to have cooled a bit, dropping from no. 2 to no. 8 this year.

The rise of machine learning is perhaps the most interesting, the report noted. Machine learning engineer shot up from no. 17 in 2017 to no. 4 in 2018, reflecting the enterprise's increasing interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics work.

Three of the tech jobs—agile coach, product owner, and user experience researcher—were new to the list this year.

Here are the eight best tech jobs in America, according to Indeed (to see the full list that includes jobs across all industries, check out the report here):

1. Full stack developer

Percent growth in number of postings, 2014-2017: 198%

Average base salary: $111,640

Job titles' number of postings per 1 million total jobs, 2017: 900

2. Computer vision engineer

Percent growth in number of postings, 2014-2017: 169%

Average base salary: $131,297

Job titles' number of postings per 1 million total jobs, 2017: 38

3. Machine learning engineer

Percent growth in number of postings, 2014-2017: 166%

Average base salary: $136,241

Job titles' number of postings per 1 million total jobs, 2017: 123

4. Data scientist

Percent growth in number of postings, 2014-2017: 106%

Average base salary: $132,915

Job titles' number of postings per 1 million total jobs, 2017: 647

5. Development operations engineer

Percent growth in number of postings, 2014-2017: 128%

Average base salary: $125,714

Job titles' number of postings per 1 million total jobs, 2017: 836

6. Agile coach

Percent growth in number of postings, 2014-2017: 113%

Average base salary: $120,142

Job titles' number of postings per 1 million total jobs, 2017: 88

7. Product owner

Percent growth in number of postings, 2014-2017: 79%

Average base salary: $101,857

Job titles' number of postings per 1 million total jobs, 2017: 451

8. User experience researcher

Percent growth in number of postings, 2014-2017: 64%

Average base salary: $99,551

Job titles' number of postings per 1 million total jobs, 2017: 77

