The best luggage for business trips as offices reopen and travel picks up

From battery-packed units to refresh smart devices to nimble, lightweight bags, these five products are made for modern business travelers.

The travel industry has been all but grounded for much of the last year due to COVID-19. During this time, virtual conferences and video meetings replaced traditional travel for many business professionals. However, employers are starting to bring employees back to the office and travelers are taking to the airways around the U.S. While some individuals will soon be dusting off their trusty luggage for upcoming business trips, others may be in the market for a new set of carry-on wheels. In this roundup, we've highlighted some of the best luggage for modern business travelers.

Horizn Studios M5 Image: Horizn Studios Horizn Studios' M5 cabin luggage includes a number of appreciative design elements for business travelers in the multidevice era. The model offers a removable 10,000 mAh charger to keep smart devices juiced between outlets and a front compartment stows up to 15-inch laptops for quick access in the terminal or in the cabin. A TSA-approved lock, 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle round out the spec sheet. The unit includes 33 liters of storage space with a total weight of about 7.9 pounds. The product measures 22-inches in height by 15-inches wide and 7-inches deep. $481 at Horizon Studios

Carry-on Classic Nomatic Image: Nomatic Nomatic's Carry-on Classic is a versatile and lightweight option for business travelers on the move. A polycarbonate exterior adds lightweight rugged durability without the heft of thicker builds on the market. Overall, the product boasts a total weight of 7.46 pounds and touts 30 liters of internal storage. The manufacturer estimates the product has enough storage for three to five days of travel and the folding panel allows travelers to adjust internal storage arrangements as needed. The company's packaging cubes enable travelers to individually compartmentalize internal luggage for added organization although these components are sold separately. The product measures 22-inches in height by 14-inches wide and 9-inches deep. $400 at Nomatic

Travelpro Crew 11-Softside Image: Amazon The Travelpro Crew 11-Softside offers a more traditional nylon exterior with modern design touches to boot. The unit features an external USB port at the base of the handle and an internal pocket to hold a connected power bank for device refreshes. The unit has a total volume of 93 liters and an internal compartment to keep business suits wrinkle-free en route. A telescopic handle and 360-degree dual spinner wheels round out the spec sheet. The Travelpro Crew 11-Softside measures 27.5-inches in height by 18-inches wide and 11.5-inches deep with a total weight of 7.9 pounds. The luggage is available in patriot blue or indigo and the company also offers a 29-inch unit for those seeking a larger model. $190 at Amazon

Briggs and Riley Medium Expandable Spinner Image: Amazon Briggs and Riley's medium-sized expandable spinner offers a streamlined, low-profile aesthetic with ample space for business trips. The manufacturer estimates the product includes enough space for a three to six-day trip and can expand up to 25% using its CX technology. This compression system expands from the middle to add extra space and maintain its shape without the bulge. The model includes up to 83 liters of total capacity and a dedicated compartment to keep suits fresh while stowed. A small external pocket below the handle offers quick access to frequently used items on the go. The Briggs and Riley Medium Expandable Spinner measures 22.5-inches in height by 18-inches wide and 10-inches deep with a total weight of 11 pounds. $659 at Amazon