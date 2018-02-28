The biggest challenges that augmented reality developers face

Many industries are beginning to adopt augmented reality apps as a way to transform their business, and enhance their customer experience. TechRepublic met with Patric Palm, CEO and co-founder of Favro to discuss the challenges that exist in the development of augmented reality applications.

Palm: I think if we take one step back, there was more unknown and more challenges on the technology side. Things have gotten a little bit easier now because of AR kit, AR core, and AR studio. In the same was as game engines like for example Unity or Revolution are for the development of video games. I think we'll see the same thing where this is going to make it much easier for a broader group of developers and organizations to make cool stuff for AR. It's got a little bit easier in that way, but it's quite early days. These things were quite recently released so people are still kind of figuring out how to use these different, and that's the case. That's one challenge.

SEE: How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Then of course, it's just generally a lot of challenges in this area I can give you one example, which is one of the really cool applications of AR is to use your smartphone with something like an AR app from Ikea. So basically like furniture home based on the catalog. You can basically see, "Okay, this is what the sofa would look like in my room." Which I think is really cool, a cool way to sell furniture, but to be honest that's relatively more easy way to implement AR compared to let's say, fashion. Where maybe I want a friend to scan my body using AR and I will be the mannequin doll for the clothes, and this is how ... I will basically see the clothes on me and they will be fitted to me, based on this. That's definitely the kind of application that we will see with AR, but it's technically much more advanced to do that which is why we haven't really seen like a killer app for that yet. So, that's one set of challenges.

Then on the creative side there are challenges. The good thing now is that we have moved from this being very much a technology challenge into "That's okay." I mean, we have some good technology here now, but, now we've been seeing like a ton of face masks, and I think we're going to get a little bit tired of another face mask through AR, and this other much more interesting stuff that's going to come. But, there needs to be creative people to figure it out, so there's a creative challenge as well.

And then, finally, as I said in the beginning, there is a lot of business challenges, go to market challenges here. So there's a whole new area that's base. There's a lot to explore there as well. It's just a lot of challenges on a lot of different fronts, which, makes this challenging but also very, very interesting.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see