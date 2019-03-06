The top 10 digital marketing jobs that pay $175K or more

The digital marketing skills in demand include marketing technology (MarTech), UX specialist/information architects, and Google analytics experts, according to Mondo.

With US adults spending more than six hours a day interacting with digital media, marketing teams are growing increasingly more important—and valuable. Digital marketing professionals can make a pretty penny, especially when well-versed is marketing technology (MarTech) solutions, according to a Mondo report released on Wednesday.

Based on Mondo's MarTech placements over the past year, the report identified the following 10 highest-paid digital marketing jobs for 2019, with salaries up to, or surpassing, $175,000:

CMO ($165,000 - $250,000) VP of MarTech Solutions ($135,000 - $205,000) VP of Digital Marketing ($135,00 - $200,000) Marketing Automation Architect ($155,000 - $180,000) VP of Interactive ($135,000 - $180,000) VP of eCommerce ($125,000 - $180,000) Director of UX/UI ($125,000 - $175,000) Director of Interactive ($110,000 - $175,000) Director of Web Analytics ($110,000 - $175,000) UX Specialist/Information Architect ($110,000 - $175,000)

"For 2019, we're seeing increased demand for digital marketing professionals with proven experience using the hottest MarTech solutions, such as Salesforce, Eloqua, WordPress, Adobe, and more," said Tim Johnson, CEO of Mondo, in a press release. "In addition, SEO and SEM skill set segmentation continues as employers look to hire specialized experts."

Along with MarTech, other digital marketing skills in high demand appear to be UX specialist/information architect and Google analytics experts, according to the report.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The highest paying digital marketing jobs include CMO, VP of MarTech Solution, and VP of digital marketing. — Mondo, 2019

Some of the most valuable skills needed to attain those jobs include, MarTech solutions, SEO skills, and Google analytics knowledge. — Mondo, 2019

