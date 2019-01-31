Top 10 developer skills you need to work at Facebook

Developer skills are an asset when trying to land a job at Facebook, according to a Diffbot report released on Thursday. The report analyzed all of the internet's public information about approximately 22,000 members of Facebook's workforce to determine the most useful skills needed at the company.

Despite the social media giant's security issues last year, Facebook remains the no. 1 tech company to work for, according to more than 100 million employee ratings and reviews from Indeed Company Pages.

SEE: Research: DevOps adoption rates, associated hiring and retraining, and outcomes after implementation (Tech Pro Research)

With the company being so popular to work for, competition can be stiff when seeking employment; this is especially true for women, who make up a mere 33% of the tech company's workforce, according to the report.

Overall, engineering, IT, and software development make up the largest portion (33%) of Facebook's staff. The report identified the following 10 developer skills applicants should take note of, if they want to work for Facebook:

Java C/C++ Python Html Javascript Linux PhP MatLab Ruby/Ruby on Rails Perl

For advice on how to become a better developer, check out this TechRepublic article.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Software developers are one of the most popular jobs at Facebook. — Diffbot, 2019

In order to be a successful Facebook developer, candidates should learn Java, C/C++, and Python. — Diffbot, 2019

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see