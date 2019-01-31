Top 10 developer skills you need to work at Facebook

Developer skills are an asset when trying to land a job at Facebook, according to a Diffbot report released on Thursday. The report analyzed all of the internet's public information about approximately 22,000 members of Facebook's workforce to determine the most useful skills needed at the company.
Despite the social media giant's security issues last year, Facebook remains the no. 1 tech company to work for, according to more than 100 million employee ratings and reviews from Indeed Company Pages.
SEE: Research: DevOps adoption rates, associated hiring and retraining, and outcomes after implementation (Tech Pro Research)
With the company being so popular to work for, competition can be stiff when seeking employment; this is especially true for women, who make up a mere 33% of the tech company's workforce, according to the report.
Overall, engineering, IT, and software development make up the largest portion (33%) of Facebook's staff. The report identified the following 10 developer skills applicants should take note of, if they want to work for Facebook:
- Java
- C/C++
- Python
- Html
- Javascript
- Linux
- PhP
- MatLab
- Ruby/Ruby on Rails
- Perl
For advice on how to become a better developer, check out this TechRepublic article.
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- Software developers are one of the most popular jobs at Facebook. — Diffbot, 2019
- In order to be a successful Facebook developer, candidates should learn Java, C/C++, and Python. — Diffbot, 2019
Also see
- DevOps: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- 20 pro tips to make Windows 10 work the way you want (TechRepublic download)
- System update policy template download (Tech Pro Research)
- Microsoft Office 365 for business: Everything you need to know (ZDNet)
- The 10 most important iPhone apps of all time (Download.com)
- It takes work to keep your data private online. These apps can help (CNET)
- Programming languages and developer career resources coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)
Disclosure
Macy Bayern has nothing to disclose. She does not hold investments in the technology companies she covers.
Full Bio
Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.