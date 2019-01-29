Software

Top 10 programming languages developers want to learn in 2019

Scala decreased in popularity this year, while TypeScript rose in the ranks, according to a HackerRank report.

By | January 29, 2019, 3:00 AM PST

More for CXOs

The most popular programming languages aren't necessarily the ones developers are most eager to learn, according to HackerRank's 2019 Developer Skills Report released on Tuesday.

The report surveyed more than 71,000 developers from across 100 countries. While the developers confirmed Java, C, and Python to be the most well-known coding languages, their areas of interest diverged slightly, the report found.

SEE: Hiring kit: Python developer (Tech Pro Research)

Reflecting last year's report, Go, Kotlin, and Python remain just as appealing to developers who are looking to expand their language knowledge. However, developer interest in Scala has dropped from no. 3 in 2018 to no. 6 in 2019, while TypeScript moved up from no. 5 to no. 4.

"It's not surprising to see Go, Kotlin, and Python on the top of the list," Vivek Ravisankar, co-founder and CEO of HackerRank, told TechRepublic. "Go offers high concurrency and fast compilation. It has widespread support from its creator, Google, and is being used by companies like Uber to write their services as well. Google also spurred the use of Kotlin when it moved its Android language away from Java."

Python is also known for its simplicity and readability, Ravisankar added. "Also as you know, machine learning (ML) is becoming popular, and Python has a robust set of libraries (scipy, numpy, scikit, etc.) that allows you to get started on ML problems," he said.

Here are the top 10 programming languages developers said they want to learn in 2019:

  1. Go (37.2%)
  2. Kotlin (26.5%)
  3. Python (26.1%)
  4. TypeScript (21.6%)
  5. R (21.4%)
  6. Scala (20.9%)
  7. Swift (20.7%)
  8. Rust (17.9%)
  9. Ruby (17.8%)
  10. Haskell (15.6%)

For more information on programming languages, check out TechRepublic's cheat sheet on how to become a developer.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • Go, Kotlin, Python, anda TypeScript are the programming languages developers want to learn most. — HackerRank, 2019
  • Even though Java and C are the most popular languages, developers are wanting to learn others as they look toward the future. — HackerRank, 2019

Also see

hackerrank-1.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/Rawpixel

Related Topics:

Software CXO Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility

About Macy Bayern

Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.

Editor's Picks

Inside the Raspberry Pi: The story of the $35 computer that changed the world

How self-driving tractors, AI, and precision agriculture will save us from the impending food crisis

Smart farming: How IoT, robotics, and AI are tackling one of the biggest problems of the century

Agriculture 4.0: How digital farming is revolutionizing the future of food

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox