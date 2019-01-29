Top 10 programming languages developers want to learn in 2019

The most popular programming languages aren't necessarily the ones developers are most eager to learn, according to HackerRank's 2019 Developer Skills Report released on Tuesday.

The report surveyed more than 71,000 developers from across 100 countries. While the developers confirmed Java, C, and Python to be the most well-known coding languages, their areas of interest diverged slightly, the report found.

Reflecting last year's report, Go, Kotlin, and Python remain just as appealing to developers who are looking to expand their language knowledge. However, developer interest in Scala has dropped from no. 3 in 2018 to no. 6 in 2019, while TypeScript moved up from no. 5 to no. 4.

"It's not surprising to see Go, Kotlin, and Python on the top of the list," Vivek Ravisankar, co-founder and CEO of HackerRank, told TechRepublic. "Go offers high concurrency and fast compilation. It has widespread support from its creator, Google, and is being used by companies like Uber to write their services as well. Google also spurred the use of Kotlin when it moved its Android language away from Java."

Python is also known for its simplicity and readability, Ravisankar added. "Also as you know, machine learning (ML) is becoming popular, and Python has a robust set of libraries (scipy, numpy, scikit, etc.) that allows you to get started on ML problems," he said.

Here are the top 10 programming languages developers said they want to learn in 2019:

Go (37.2%) Kotlin (26.5%) Python (26.1%) TypeScript (21.6%) R (21.4%) Scala (20.9%) Swift (20.7%) Rust (17.9%) Ruby (17.8%) Haskell (15.6%)

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Go, Kotlin, Python, anda TypeScript are the programming languages developers want to learn most. — HackerRank, 2019

Even though Java and C are the most popular languages, developers are wanting to learn others as they look toward the future. — HackerRank, 2019

