Top 15 jobs in tech for non-techies

Not all jobs in the tech industry require extensive technical knowledge, according to Comparably. Here are 15 jobs in the tech sector for the less technically-inclined.

The tech industry hosts some of the highest-paying jobs in the enterprise; however, tech companies aren't only comprised of tech professions, according to a Comparably report released Monday.

Using more than 20,000 employee salary records from small, mid-size, and large companies, the report found that many jobs at tech companies don't require high-level tech skills, making the industry accessible to non-tech professionals.

Here are the top 15 jobs in the tech sector for non techies, including the main skills and base salary:



1. Sales manager

Skills: Leadership skills, performance management, coaching, sales experience

Base salary: $117,344

2. Business development manager

Skills: Interpersonal skills, written and verbal communications

Base salary: $116,172

3. Sales representative

Skills: Written and verbal communication, and persuasion skills

Base salary: $109,282

4. Human resources manager

Skills: Communication and negotiation skills, people skills

Base salary: $101,269

5. Recruiter

Skills: Written and verbal communication, negotiation skills, analytics, critical thinking skills

Base salary: $93,847

6. Operations manager

Skills: Organizational and operations skills

Base salary: $92,660

7. Account manager

Skills: Value based selling, customer service centric, negotiation.

Base salary: $88,700

8. Marketing manager

Skills: Online marketing, social media, events, and written communication skills

Base salary: $87,448

9. Business analyst

Skills: Communication, problem-solving, analysis, and relationship building skills

Base salary: $83,770

10. Public relations manager

Skills: Written and verbal communication skills

Base salary: $83,329

11. Copy writer/Content writer

Skills: High-level English language capability, large vocabulary, research, writing and grammar skills, and a knack for understanding different points of view

Base salary: $68,197

12. Customer service manager

Skills: Clear communication, time management, empathy, patience, and listening skills, experience in customer service, product knowledge

Base salary: $70,093

13. Accountant

Skills: Math, analytics, and problem-solving skills

Base salary: $63,393

14. Social media manager

Skills: Writing and grammar skills, social media expertise, ability to communicate creatively to different audiences

Base salary: $63,309

15. Office manager

Skills: Communication, negotiation, organization, adaptability, planning, and time management skills

Base salary: $58,884

While the tech sector struggles with a gender pay gap, the same holds true for jobs that don't require tech skills, the report found. Men, on average, make more than women for every job listed in the study.

Location also matters when it comes to pay, the study found: Salaries for 12 out of the 15 jobs listed were highest nationally in the San Francisco Bay Area.

