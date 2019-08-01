Top 20 benefits US companies offer tech workers

Certain perks are becoming more popular at US tech companies, though they may not be what you expect, according to Indeed.

10 tech companies with generous parental leave benefits Reddit, Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM are some of the tech companies offering employees paid parental leave, adoption assistance, fertility treatments, and other helpful resources for parents.

Employee benefits are crucial for attracting top talent, maintaining employee satisfaction, and improving retention rates at organizations. More than half (55%) of tech workers cited benefits as the biggest deciding factor when looking for a job or considering an offer, according to a recent Hired report.

To help organizations determine the best benefits to offer to their employees, Indeed compiled a list of the benefits tech workers are being offered the most, by calculating the percentage of tech job postings containing those benefits in the US in June 2019.

Health Insurance Paid Time Off Dental Insurance 401K Vision Insurance Tuition Reimbursement Life Insurance Flexible Schedule Flexible Spending Account Disability Insurance Parental Leave Health Savings Account Retirement Plan Food Provided Employee Discount Gym Membership Commuter Assistance Employee Assistance Program Bonus Pay Relocation Assistance Program

"Employees value health insurance and paid time off, but other employee perks and benefits are also just as important and can be a way for employers to differentiate themselves from other workplaces," Paul Wolfe, senior vice president of HR at Indeed, told TechRepublic. "This may be why we are seeing food provided and gym membership reimbursement also making this list."

Relocation assistance is a newer benefit many tech companies are beginning to use, Wolfe noted. "It has recently become a more competitive benefit as many companies are now starting to open up new office locations across the US and tech workers becoming more open to relocation," he added.

