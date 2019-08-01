Top 20 benefits US companies offer tech workers

Certain perks are becoming more popular at US tech companies, though they may not be what you expect, according to Indeed.

Employee benefits are crucial for attracting top talent, maintaining employee satisfaction, and improving retention rates at organizations. More than half (55%) of tech workers cited benefits as the biggest deciding factor when looking for a job or considering an offer, according to a recent Hired report

To help organizations determine the best benefits to offer to their employees, Indeed compiled a list of the benefits tech workers are being offered the most, by calculating the percentage of tech job postings containing those benefits in the US in June 2019.

Here are the top 20: 

  1. Health Insurance 
  2. Paid Time Off 
  3. Dental Insurance 
  4. 401K
  5. Vision Insurance 
  6. Tuition Reimbursement 
  7. Life Insurance 
  8. Flexible Schedule 
  9. Flexible Spending Account 
  10. Disability Insurance 
  11. Parental Leave 
  12. Health Savings Account 
  13. Retirement Plan 
  14. Food Provided 
  15. Employee Discount 
  16. Gym Membership 
  17. Commuter Assistance 
  18. Employee Assistance Program 
  19. Bonus Pay 
  20. Relocation Assistance Program 

"Employees value health insurance and paid time off, but other employee perks and benefits are also just as important and can be a way for employers to differentiate themselves from other workplaces," Paul Wolfe, senior vice president of HR at Indeed, told TechRepublic. "This may be why we are seeing food provided and gym membership reimbursement also making this list." 

Relocation assistance is a newer benefit many tech companies are beginning to use, Wolfe noted. "It has recently become a more competitive benefit as many companies are now starting to open up new office locations across the US and tech workers becoming more open to relocation," he added. 

