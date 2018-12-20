Top 5 highest-paying tech jobs of 2019

Cybersecurity engineers will be the highest-paying and most recruited tech job for 2019, according to a Wednesday report from marketplace recruiting platform Scout Exchange.

This is not surprising, as 50-90% of all companies depending on industry experienced a cyberattack in 2018, while high-profile breaches demonstrated the massive reputational, legal, and financial risks that organizations now face, the report found. Meanwhile, GDPR went into effect in the EU in May, requiring any company doing business there to comply with new privacy regulations.

The tech marketplace also is currently experiencing a shortage of cybersecurity professionals, the report noted, with an estimated 3.5 million unfilled positions in the industry by 2021, and millennials not showing interest in entering the field. This has led to both increased demand and pay for those with the right skillset.

"Cybersecurity has become critically important and employers are looking for up-to-the-minute skill sets," Ken Lazarus, CEO of Scout Exchange, said in a press release. "They want candidates with experience in network security, endpoint security, malware analysis and encryption technology. With the current shortage of talent in the pipeline, companies are looking to solutions like on-the-job training and certifications, while engaging specialty recruiters to fill their needs today."

Here are the five most in-demand and highest-paying tech jobs of 2019, based on average salaries, rate of annual salary increase, and total volume of job postings:

1. Cybersecurity engineer

Average salary: $140,000

2. Systems administrator

Average salary: $131,000

3. IT auditor

Average salary: $130,000

4. Software engineer

Average salary: $127,000

5. Software architect

Average salary: $126,000

These tech jobs were posted on Scout Exchange more than twice as often as average jobs, the report noted. And the average salaries for these roles are increasing at a faster rate than other positions in the IT category, with cybersecurity engineer pay rising the highest.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Cybersecurity engineers are the highest-paid and most in-demand tech jobs going into 2019, with an average salary of $140,000. — Scout Exchange, 2018

Other high-paid and in-demand tech jobs for 2019 include systems administrators, IT auditors, software engineers, and software architects. — Scout Exchange, 2018

