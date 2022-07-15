Your email has been sent

Get great deals on developer and Linux training courses, Microsoft Office licenses and more through these TechRepublic Academy offerings.

Amazon Prime Day is over, but Amazon isn’t the only company that offers great deals on top tech tools. Don’t miss out on these top-performing products from TechRepublic Academy, which, as always, offers generous discounts.

SEE: 20 VPN subscriptions and bundles on sale now (TechRepublic Academy)

Here’s the list of some of the best-selling product offerings so far this year, in no particular order (plus, they’re on sale).

Top TechRepublic Academy products on sale now

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License

Looking for a professional Microsoft Office license for Windows? This license gives you immediate lifetime access to all of the Microsoft Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access.

Get the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License for $39.99 (normally $349).

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License

This Microsoft bundle is an excellent deal that features all of the essential Microsoft apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote. The lifetime license is for installation on one Mac and is the perfect solution for families, students or small businesses. Get immediate access to your software license via instant delivery and download.

Get the Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License for $39.99 (normally $349).

The 2022 Complete Linux Programming Certification Bundle

For Linux beginners aspiring to become experienced Linux professionals, this bundle offers an incredible 18 hours of content about the basics of Linux and network administration. This bundle also includes courses for obtaining an IT job that fits your goals as well as material to help you improve your interview skills.

Get the 2022 Complete Linux Programming Certification Bundle for $29.99 (normally $1,600).

PDF Converter Pro: Lifetime License

PDF Converter Pro is an all-in-one PDF converter software. Using the platform, you can quickly convert PDF documents into various formats and create PDF files from other formats. Other capabilities inside the platform include merging PDF files, extracting images from PDFs, compressing PDFs and more. This lifetime license is for one device and is compatible with both Windows and macOS.

Get the PDF Convertor Pro: Lifetime License for $29.99 (normally $99).

The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle

CompTIA is the leading provider of IT certifications. Any IT professional would be smart to pursue certification through CompTIA. This bundle includes certification prep courses for a wide range of CompTIA exams, including CompTIA IT Fundamentals+, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Cloud+ and CompTIA CASP+ to name a few.

Get the Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle for $49.99 (normally $4,425).

The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021

Whether you’re new to Microsoft Office or simply need a refresher, this bundle is for you. Inside, you’ll find six in-depth training courses on everything from Microsoft Excel to Microsoft OneNote. In addition to the training materials, you’ll receive a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac for one device.

Get the Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License for $79.99 (normally $1,549).

The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

Become an Excel master with this certification bundle which includes six complete courses covering topics such as advanced Excel formulas, data visualization and data analysis. Inside those courses is a whopping 447 lessons equaling 33 hours of training for one low price.

Get the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for $33.99 (normally $945).

Microsoft VBA Bundle

Microsoft Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) is a programming language used to automate functions within Microsoft Office tools such as Excel. This bundle includes two robust courses: Advanced VBA and Microsoft VBA.

In the Microsoft VBA course, you’ll learn the basics of the language and how to automate simple tasks. In Advanced VBA, you’ll take your skills to the next level by learning how to modify the Excel interface, create flowcharts, write Excel events and beyond.

Get the Microsoft VBA Bundle for $19.99 (normally $138).

The Ultimate Learn to Code Bundle

This bundle delivers five courses focused on machine learning and AI within game development. The courses dive into everything from machine learning with Python to using Unity to build games from scratch. You’ll have access to over 900 lectures and 176.5 hours of content to help you round out your skills.

Get the Ultimate Learn to Code Bundle for $3 (normally $99).

The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle

A solid choice for coding and programming beginners, this bundle features nine courses and 647 lessons. Inside, you’ll find courses such as Raspberry Pi for Beginners and Practical Python: Learn Python 3 Basics Step-by-Step. You’ll also learn how to use Raspberry Pi and Arduino together as well as many other critical development concepts.

Get the 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle for $39.99 (normally $1,800).

Prices and availability are subject to change.