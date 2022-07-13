Your email has been sent

Virtual private network usage has exploded in the past couple of years. According to a recent study completed by AtlasVPN, VPN downloads reached 785 million in 2021, a 184% increase YoY when compared to 277 million in 2020.

Why the surge? Privacy and network security are two of the most important reasons behind the increase. The rise of remote work due to COVID-19 and the increase in cybercrime brought upon by new technology are critical factors in the race toward network lockdown.

Individuals and businesses alike are implementing VPNs to protect themselves and others who use their networks. If you too are looking for a VPN, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorites, brought to you by the TechRepublic Academy.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for 5 Devices

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited enables you to enjoy full browsing speeds with zero speed or bandwidth limits. You can access 400+ VPN servers with 80+ locations globally. This subscription is good for a lifetime and can be installed on five devices.

Get the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription for 5 Devices for $39.99 (normally $199.99).

FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription for 5 Devices

FastestVPN is a high-powered VPN option that promises 99.9% uptime. It gives you access to more than 350 servers around the globe. Other security features such as military-grade encryption and a NAT firewall make this VPN a great choice.

Get the FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription for 5 Devices for $19.99 (normally $600).

FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription for 10 Devices

Need to install your VPN on more than five devices but still want the benefits offered by FastestVPN? This lifetime subscription might be the perfect fit. You’ll receive access for 10 users and all the key features that make FastestVPN a top contender, including malware protection, unlimited server switches and bandwidth, ad blockers and more.

Get the FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription for 10 Devices for $24.99 (normally $1,200).

FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription for 5 Devices / 2-Account Bundle

This bundle comes with two FastestVPN accounts, each for use on up to five simultaneous connections. Using your FastestVPN account, you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth, zero logging, an ad blocker for added protection, unlimited server switches and more.

Get the FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription for 5 Devices / 2-Account Bundle for $29.99 (normally $1,200).

BelkaVPN: Lifetime Subscription

BelkaVPN works to protect you from data theft while performing day-to-day activities such as surfing the web or checking your bank account online. This subscription delivers lifetime access to BelkaVPN’s 120+ servers across 25 global locations. Plus, you’ll have added protection through CleanWeb which blocks ads, trackers and malware automatically.

Get the BelkaVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $39.99 (normally $719.40).

Ivacy VPN: 5-Year Subscription for 5 Devices

Ivacy VPN is known for delivering access to more than 1,000 servers in 100+ locations worldwide as well as many security features, including powerful 256-bit encryption, P2P file-sharing and more.

Get the Ivacy VPN: 5-Year Subscription for 5 Devices for $39.99 (normally $597).

Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription for 5 Devices

Looking for a lifetime subscription to the highly rated and award-winning Ivacy VPN? This subscription offers lifetime access for up to five devices and includes features such as virus protection, a smart connect feature and an internet kill switch.

Get the Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription for 5 Devices for $39.99 (normally $1,194).

Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription & NAT Firewall

This bundle offers everything you need to keep your network protected, including the award-winning Ivacy VPN and the Ivacy NAT Firewall. The firewall blocks scans and requests from hackers and protects all of your devices — no additional configuration required.

Get the Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription & NAT Firewall Bundle for $59.99 (normally $1,254).

BulletVPN: Lifetime Subscription

BulletVPN is a straightforward VPN option with a simple user interface. However, the security features are far from basic. You’re free to browse quickly and securely through BulletVPN’s large network, featuring over 119 servers. This VPN features a free Smart DNS service, unlimited data bandwidth and server switching. It’s also P2P friendly.

Get the BulletVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $38.99 (normally $540).

SurfShark VPN: 2-Year Subscription

SurfShark is a reliable and robust VPN enabling you to browse privately, block ads, protect your data while on public Wi-Fi and so much more. SurfShark offers 10 Gbps VPN servers for an even faster connection. Plus, you can use SurfShark VPN on unlimited devices.

Get the SurfShark VPN: 2-Year Subscription for $56.99 (normally $290).

SurfShark VPN: 3-Year Subscription

If two years of SurfShark’s unlimited device protection, data and bandwidth isn’t enough, the three-year subscription might be the best choice for you. Gain access to 500+ servers in 38 countries with SurfShark.

Get the SurfShark VPN: 3-Year Subscription for $83.99 (normally $430).

AdGuard VPN: 1-Year Subscription

AdGuard is a cross-platform VPN perfect for use on mobile or desktop. AdGuard VPN is currently used by over 25 million users due to its light-speed servers, unlimited data and in-depth security protocol. This single subscription enables you to connect up to five devices simultaneously.

Get the AdGuard VPN: 1-Year Subscription for $19.99 (normally $71.88).

SlickVPN: Lifetime Subscription

SlickVPN offers over 125 gateways in over 45 countries. Plus, you’ll experience the protection of bank-grade 256-bit encryption as well as unlimited bandwidth and P2P traffic on any device. SlickVPN uses a multi-hop VPN connection technology known as HYDRA to enhance security for each of its users.

Get the SlickVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $19.99 (normally $1,200).

iProVPN: Lifetime Subscription

iPro VPN works from any web browser and includes all of the necessary features to stay protected as you browse. Some of these features include 250+ servers, 256-bit encryption, unlimited bandwidth, split tunneling and simultaneous connections for up to 10 devices.

Get the iProVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $39.99 (normally $600).

MagellanTV, VPN Unlimited & StackSkills Lifetime Subscription Bundle

Expand your horizons with this robust bundle of three incredible tools for the price of one. MagellanTV is the source for documentaries, including over 3,000 high-quality movies and series. StackSkills offers access to over 1,000 premium online courses in coding, design, marketing and more.

As you stream and enhance your skills, you can protect your data with VPN Unlimited. You’ll gain access to over 500 VPN servers and reap the benefits of 256-bit encryption with unlimited traffic and fast connection speed.

Get the MagellanTV, VPN Unlimited & StackSkills Lifetime Subscription Bundle for $199 (normally $5,184).

NordVPN: 1-Year Subscription

NordVPN is known as the fastest VPN available and includes robust security features to keep your network safe. For example, NordVPN offers built-in threat protection to block ads, trackers, dangerous websites and malware. NordVPN also offers access to an incredible 5,000 secure servers in 60 countries.

Get the NordVPN: 1-Year Subscription for $59 (normally $99).

VPNSecure Online Privacy: Lifetime Subscription

VPNSecure is a complete VPN with servers located in over 45 countries. Features inside the VPNSecure platform include torrent support, traffic encryption, unlimited bandwidth and a strict no-logging policy. Plus, VPNSecure now offers an ad blocker option at no additional cost.

Get the VPNSecure Online Privacy: Lifetime Subscription for $39.99 (normally $1,194).

RealVPN: Lifetime Subscription

If simplicity without sacrificing security is what you’re looking for, RealVPN delivers. This VPN features an easy-to-use interface with one-button operation. As for security, this VPN offers high-grade 256-bit encryption. And as for speed, RealVPN offers multiple VPN servers to choose from.

Get the RealVPN: Lifetime Subscription for $19.99 (normally $249).

The Sticky Password & VPN Unlimited Lifetime 4-Account Bundle

In this four-account bundle, you receive two lifetime Sticky Password Premium accounts and two lifetime VPN Unlimited accounts.

Sticky Password Premium is an award-winning password manager, enabling you to create and store strong passwords for all of your online services. Features include automatic log-in, cloud-based or local storage and sharing capabilities.

VPN Unlimited is a best-selling VPN with access to over 500 VPN servers in over 80 locations. Other features include an internet kill switch, military-grade encryption and apps for all platforms.

Get the Sticky Password & VPN Unlimited Lifetime 4-Account Bundle for $59.99 (normally $797).

The Essential NordVPN & Password Manager 2-Year Subscription Bundle

This bundle offers two-year access to both NordVPN and NordPass Premium, a secure password manager. While NordVPN offers strong internet security while browsing, NordPass helps you protect your passwords from falling into the wrong hands using two-factor authentication, master password protection and other protocols.

Get the Essential NordVPN & Password Manager 2-Year Subscription Bundle for $99.99 (normally $406).

