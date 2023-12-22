Your email has been sent

Here's a list of the 20 most popular articles published by TechRepublic in 2023. Read articles about ChatGPT, Google Bard, Windows 11 and more.

This year, developments in generative AI dominated the tech world, and TechRepublic readers expressed a corresponding interest, specifically in content about AI art generators, ChatGPT and Google Bard. Our readers were interested in tutorials about Windows 11, Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets and iPhone, as well as articles about tech certifications and improving their prospects for finding jobs by using in-demand programming languages.

Read TechRepublic’s most popular articles in 2023 and discover how these reviews, tips, cheat sheets, comparison articles and news stories can help your business benefit from innovative software.

Jump to:

20 most popular TechRepublic articles in 2023

7 Best AI Art Generators

This is a comprehensive list of the best AI art generators. Explore the advanced technology that transforms imagination into stunning artworks.

How to Find and Install the Windows 11 22H2 Update

Learn how to manually download the Windows 11 22H2 update and install from Microsoft’s site.

How to Download and Install the Windows 11 23H2 Update

Windows 11 23H2 is available. Get the update now and on your schedule.

ChatGPT Cheat Sheet: A Complete Guide for 2024

Get up and running with ChatGPT with this comprehensive cheat sheet. Learn everything from how to sign up for free to enterprise use cases, and start using ChatGPT quickly and effectively.

How to reference cells with the COUNTIF function in Excel

Use COUNTIF to count values in a range that meet a certain condition and return a specified number to the cell.

ChatGPT vs Google Bard: An In-Depth Comparison

This is an in-depth comparison of ChatGPT vs Google Bard. Use our guide to learn more about their unique capabilities and differences.

How to Set Up and Use Microsoft OneDrive on a Mac

Learn how to take advantage of the file storage features of OneDrive on your Mac and collaborate with files shared across platforms.

How to use Google Bard with Google Sheets

Learn how to prompt Bard to produce content and calculations that you can export or copy to a Google Sheet.

Top 10 programming languages employers want in 2023

Python, SQL and Java earn the top three spots for in-demand programming skills, according to a report from Coding Dojo.

Grammarly review (2023): Is Grammarly Premium worth it?

Is Grammarly Premium worth it? How much does Grammarly Premium cost? Read our Grammarly review to learn more about features, pros, cons and more.

Microsoft’s First Generative AI Certificate Is Available for Free

Microsoft also ran a grant competition for ideas on using AI training in community building.

How to create a timeline in Google Sheets

Visualize planned projects or historical events in a timeline created from a range of cells in Google Sheets on the web.

How to export a Google Doc from your iPhone

Google Docs has many options for exporting documents to share as PDFs or through Airdrop. Here’s how.

GPT-4 Cheat Sheet: What is GPT-4 & What is it Capable Of?

How much better is GPT-4 compared to previous models? Learn about cost and capabilities.

How to set up a Mac for Google Workspace

Here are five ways to configure your macOS system to work with Gmail, Google Drive and other Google Workspace apps

The 8 best scrum master certifications

How long does it take to get Scrum certified and how much does it cost? Compare cost, requirements, and more with our list of the top Scrum certifications.

Generative AI Defined: How it Works, Benefits and Dangers

What is generative AI in simple terms, and how does it work? Discover the meaning, benefits and dangers of generative AI with our guide.

5 Best CentOS Replacement Options for 2023

Red Hat’s decision to end CentOS is forcing most developers and companies to find an alternative OS. In this guide, learn about the top competitors’ features.

How to change ownership and control of files and folders in Windows 11

In a modern collaborative business environment, shared ownership of files and folders, while encouraged for productivity’s sake, must still be controlled and maintained.

How to enable restartable applications in Windows 11

The ability to restart applications when booting into Windows 11 is built in, but it must be enabled first, and some third-party apps must be registered beforehand.

Honorable mentions

Don’t miss TechRepublic Premium’s latest downloads in the forms of policies, hiring kits, templates, checklists, quick glossaries and more.