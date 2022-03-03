It may seem simple, but Word has a lot of intricate bells and whistles. Here's a class to help you master this vital application.

Sure, you may be more focused this year on learning programming languages for specific technical roles, but that doesn’t mean you should overlook the basics. Microsoft Word is a basic foundational tool for any work environment and you owe it to yourself to know how to get the most out of Word. With Mastering Microsoft Word 365, you’ll get a beginner-to-advanced education that will make it easier to thrive in any professional environment. It’s on sale for just $19.99 (normally $200).

This quick, one-hour course is taught by Mark Lassoff (4.4/5 instructor rating). Lassoff is the founder of LearnToProgram Media, an online education organization that has helped more than 500,000 people learn professional skills, programming, and much more over the last decade.

This course takes aim at Microsoft Word, the world’s most popular word processor, and helps you harness it to increase your productivity, efficiency and formatting skills. You’ll learn the fundamental tools in Word 365, understanding how to create documents that look beautiful and are well-structured to meet your goals and expectations. You’ll explore basic functions like saving documents, printing, creating new text, different pasting commands and shortcuts, and much more. You’ll also learn how to locate other “scraps” from the clipboard, mass replace keywords in a document, and other advanced skills that will simplify your workflow. It may sound basic, and yet it’s an absolutely fundamental skill that anybody working in a professional environment should have.

Ready to finally focus on the basics? Right now, Mastering Microsoft Word 365 is on sale for 90% off $200 at just $19.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Advertiser disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.