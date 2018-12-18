Two-thirds of organizations plan to launch 5G by 2020

The majority of organizations (66%) plan to implement 5G by the end of 2020, according to a Gartner report released on Tuesday. The 5G standard is the next generation of mobile connectivity that is expected to provide more bandwidth, faster speeds, and lower latency. Organizations plan to mainly use 5G networks for Internet of Things (IoT) communications and video, the report found.

"In the short to medium term, organizations wanting to leverage 5G for use cases such as IoT communications, video, control and automation, fixed wireless access and high-performance edge analytics cannot fully rely on 5G public infrastructure for delivery," said Sylvain Fabre, senior research director at Gartner, in a press release. To remedy this problem and use 5G to its fullest potential, new network elements such as core network slicing, edge computing, and radio network densification is required, the report found.

IoT communications are at the forefront of use cases for businesses, with 59% of organizations planning to use 5G-capable networks for that purpose. Coming in no. 2 for most popular use cases was video, which 53% of organizations prioritized. Between vast wireless IoT connectivity capabilities, video analytics collaboration, and supporting 4K and 8K HD video content, the use cases for 5G go on, according to the report.

However, by 2022, half of communications service providers that have been able to launch commercial 5G won't be able to meet the 5G use cases companies want, the report found. "Most [communication service providers] will only achieve a complete end-to-end 5G infrastructure on their public networks during the 2025-to-2030 time frame — as they focus on 5G radio first, then core slicing and edge computing," Fabre said in the release.

To meet the demands of organizations, the report advises technology product managers to direct their energy toward 5G networks that offer 5G radio or core slicing and edge computing services for private networks. The communication service providers may not be able to independently meet the deployment goals businesses are hoping for, leaving businesses to either adjust short-term use cases, or be disappointed.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The top use cases for future 5G deployment include IoT network connectivity and video. — Gartner, 2018

Businesses are demanding more than the communications service providers can provide, meaning organizations need to adjust their short term use case goals. — Gartner, 2018

