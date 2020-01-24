Verizon and Dignitas launch 5G esports training facility and new home to League of Legends teams

Verizon's Los Angeles 5G Lab is now home to a 5,500-square-foot 5G esports training facility that will also serve as Dignitas' west coast HQ and home to League of Legends esports teams.

Verizon and esports company Dignitas partnered to launch the nation's first 5G esports training facility, the 5,500-square-foot Verizon 5G Gaming Center at Verizon's 5G Lab in Los Angeles.

The facility will also serve as Dignitas' west coast headquarters and home to its League of Legends esports teams. Dignitas' 2019 World Championship-qualifying team will train exclusively at this facility and compete in the League Championship Series, which kicks off tomorrow in Los Angeles.

The gaming center is "one stage with two stations on it where each team can face off," explained Christian Guirnalda, director of Verizon's 5G labs, "It holds 20 people in total. It allows players to optimize and fine tune their strategy with real time analytics to provide guidance on how to make decisions to win the match. Also, when it comes to player recovery, there are a lot of wearables and fitness devices 5G can supercharge and that can potentially help with player health and recovery."

Verizon and Dignitas will use the Verizon 5G lab to identify and develop ways Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network can enhance player performance, improve recovery, and enable players to connect with fans in new innovative ways.

"With 5G's fast speeds, high bandwidth and low latency, players will be able to do things like stream high-quality gameplay essentially in real-time, stay connected with fans on-the-go, and experience console quality multi-player gaming on their phones," said Nicki Palmer, chief product development officer at Verizon, in a release.

The new facility marks the latest in Verizon's 5G push for fan connectivity. Fans want to use their mobile phones during games to upload images to social media, stream video, and watch instant replays.

"We feel 5G will improve the ability for players to connect with fans through live-streaming gameplay in the studio and on the go," Guirnalda said. "Fans can stay better connected to their favorite players through new forms of engagement and interactivity; 5G will enable both amateur and professional players to experience console quality multiplayer games on their smartphones."

5G and mobile-edge computing promise low-latency networks for connected devices while improving security, reliability, power efficiency, and data transmittance, according to the release.

"With 5G's low latency players can have near real-time interactions on social media with fans and stay connected with live streaming so fans feel closer to the players," he added. "Think 3D instead of 2D ... think interactive instead of lean back. The community comes together even more with 5G."

For further community enrichment, "every month we'll host variety of events where people in the area can come in and learn from the coaches and players and play on the stage," Guirnalda said. "Our philosophy behind the Lab is to engage with the community in a way no esports organization has done before. We want to educate everyone from young kids to university students about 5G and show them how 5G can be a game changer for esports."

The powerful nature of 5G connectivity presents promising business consumer use cases across industries, including smart cars in automotive, connected factories in manufacturing, remote telesurgery in healthcare, more substantial infrastructure in energy companies, and more.

