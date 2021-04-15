Verizon Business enters 21 new markets with 5G internet

The fixed-wireless offering includes 100, 200 and 400 Mbps plans serving large enterprises and SMBs with no data limits, the company announced Thursday.

The Verizon 5G Business Internet rollout that started in parts of Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles continues this month in 21 new markets with more on the way, the company announced Thursday. Verizon Business is marketing fixed-wireless connectivity as an alternative to cable for enterprise and small to midsize customers. In a press release, Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, said, "As 5G Business Internet scales into new cities, businesses of all sizes can gain access to the superfast speeds, low latency and next-gen applications enabled by 5G Ultra Wideband, with no throttling or data limits."

According to the announcement, Verizon 5G Business Internet launches Thursday in parts of Anaheim, California, Atlanta, Georgia, Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, Denver, Colorado, Detroit, Michigan, Indianapolis, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri, Las Vegas, Nevada, Miami, Florida, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Phoenix, Arizona, Sacramento, California, Salt Lake City, Utah, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, California, St. Louis, Missouri and St. Paul, Minnesota, with parts of Riverside-Corona, California becoming available on April 22.

The news comes as T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon duel for 5G enterprise and business customers, according to ZDNet. "The next big battleground for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon will revolve around 5G for business, enterprise and edge computing. And each wireless giant has its own spin and strategy," wrote Larry Dignan, who outlined what each offered.

"Like the consumer market, T-Mobile sees itself as a disruptive force to incumbents AT&T and Verizon, two carriers that dominate business accounts today," Dignan wrote.

Erwin of Verizon Business stated, "We'll continue to expand the 5G Business Internet footprint and bring the competitive pricing, capability and flexibility of our full suite of products and services to more and more businesses all over the country."

Verizon Business 5G Internet includes 100 ($69/month), 200 ($99/month) and 400 ($199/month) Mbps plans to serve large enterprise and small- and midsized-business customers, with no data limits. Verizon said it is offering a 10-year price lock for new customers, no long-term contract required.

The company said in its announcement that its 5G Business Internet complements Verizon Business' portfolio of networking and digital transformation tools, including 5G mobility and 5G Edge mobile-edge computing services, OneTalk voice communications, BlueJeans by Verizon video-collaboration platform, advanced security services, IoT and other business services.

Earlier this month, Verizon and Amazon Web Services announced a 5G partnership to give enterprises a low-latency edge option with local, hybrid-cloud access to AWS software.

In January, Verizon Business surveyed 700 business tech decision-makers and found that 55% had heard, read or seen a lot about 5G, and 80% believed it would create new opportunities for their companies. There was some split between IT leaders and C-level executives on whether 5G is a top priority, however, 54% of IT leaders said it was, while only 39% of the C-suite agreed.

