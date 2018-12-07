Verizon halts 5G TF deployments, plans to double 5G home internet speeds in six months

Verizon is already planning the transition from their proprietary 5G TF fixed wireless internet service to the industry standard 5G NR equipment. The company's 5G internet service was launched on October 1, 2018, in Sacramento, CA and Los Angeles; Houston, TX; and Indianapolis, IN. Verizon will continue to offer the service to new subscribers in neighborhoods with service in those cities, but will cease deployments in new neighborhoods and cities as the company waits for 5G NR equipment to become available from networking vendors.

As part of this transition, Verizon plans to double the speeds of 5G home internet services, reported FierceWireless. Presently, Verizon's network configuration allocates 400 MHz to home internet services, which will be doubled to 800 MHz in the next six months. Verizon's 5G home internet service operates in the 28 GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency.

SEE: 5G technology: A business leader's guide (Tech Pro Research)

Verizon touts their 5G home internet offering as providing "typical speeds around 300 Mbps and, depending on your location, maximum speeds up to 940 Mbps," though other comments made by Verizon executives at SCWS Americas indicate that the service only reaches maximum speeds up to 3,000 feet from the base station.

Verizon has the spectrum allocation to spare. As their 5G home internet service utilizes mmWave frequencies, it is not competing with LTE in the sub-6 GHz space for spectrum allocation. Additionally, Verizon is licensed to use large amounts of millimeter wave spectrum, in part from their acquisition of Straight Path and XO.

Presently, Verizon is offering this service to existing mobile subscribers for $50 per month, and $70 per month for those who do not have mobile phone service through the company. Verizon executives indicated that half of 5G home internet customers do not subscribe to Verizon's mobile phone service.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Verizon plans to double the amount of spectrum used for 5G home internet, doubling the speeds customers receive. Presently, Verizon advertises "typical speeds around 300 Mbps and, depending on your location, maximum speeds up to 940 Mbps."

Verizon's 5G internet service was launched on October 1, 2018, in Sacramento, CA and Los Angeles; Houston, TX; and Indianapolis, IN, for $50 per month for existing mobile phone subscribers, or $70 per month without a bundle.

Top Story of the Day If you can only read one tech story a day, this is it. Delivered Weekdays Sign up today

Also see