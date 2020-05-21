New developments include a virtual lab to speed 5G development, the debut of the 35th Ultra Wideband city, and new ecosystem partners to extend the reach of mmWave.

Verizon's 5G build acceleration continues, and on Wednesday, Verizon announced that it created a new virtual lab to speed 5G application development. It also revealed that on May 28, San Diego will be the company's 35th 5G Ultra Wideband city, 5G uploads are now available in all markets, and Verizon added 5G ecosystem partners to help extend the reach of mmWave.

The virtual lab will help speed development of 5G solutions and applications for consumers, businesses, and government agencies, the company said. Verizon currently has seven 5G labs in the US and UK, designed as incubators. Because of how the global pandemic changed how nearly everyone works, Verizon adapted the lab environment into a virtual space, which will also be used to host virtual conferences, demonstrations of new solutions, and host "impromptu brainstorming sessions." Verizon's recent acquisition of BlueJeans technology will play a vital role in bringing the virtual lab to life, a press release noted.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband available in San Diego May 28

The California destination-city of San Diego, home to a world renowned zoo, as well as a famed marine-animal water-park, will be the 35th US city to have Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband impacts public safety, health care, sports, and other diverse industries. It will be concentrated in parts of Mission Valley near Westfield Mission Valley and SDCCU (San Diego County Credit Union) Stadium, Linda Vista along Linda Vista Road, Kensington near El Cajon Blvd, and in Banker's Hill on 1st Avenue.

When customers venture out range, the 5G-enabled device transitions to Verizon's 4G LTE network.

5G upload available

Starting Wednesday, the uplink for 5G uploads is available on Verizon and customers can upload content using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. Verizon estimates customers should expect upload speeds on 5G approximately 30% faster than on 4G LTE.

5G upload is available in the 35 Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband cities, in the Chicago 5G home market and in any stadium or arena with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service.

Partnerships

Also, Verizon announced partnerships with the Movandi Corporation, Pivotal Commware, and the Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC). It said the partnerships will facilitate extender technology to amplify millimeter wave coverage in public spaces and in homes, buildings, and more. Extenders will work, Verizon assured, inside and will allow more customers to add devices to the network and enhance millimeter wave coverage at outdoor locations.

Additionally, Verizon has partnered with Movandi, NXP, and Qualcomm Technologies to develop chipset technology to enhance experiences and expand coverage for 5G home customers.

OpenSignal's latest 5G analysis

OpenSignal's latest 5G analysis is out, and reported that Verizon 5G users experience significantly faster speeds than any other in the study. The study examined 10 5G operators in four leading countries: Australia, South Korea, the UK, and the US. OpenSignal also found that Verizon is the only one to exclusively use mmWave spectrum, the main reason for the extreme high speeds 5G users have observed on the network.

Verizon's average speed was at 506.1, up from 27.4 with 4G a year ago and the second, LG U+ (South Korea) was at 238.7, up from 45.8 with 4G, and one year ago. The bottom three providers on a list of 10 countries which were 5G download tested were Sprint, AT&T, and the lowest was T-Mobile, at 47, up from 27.3 on 4G, a year ago.

