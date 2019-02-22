Verizon's 5G network launch: What your business needs to know

Verizon will launch 5G in 30 cities this year, and both offices and remote workers stand to benefit.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband Network will roll out in 30 cities across the US in 2019, the company announced Thursday.

Verizon 5G Mobility will launch in the first half of 2019, and Verizon 5G Home will expand coverage to more markets in the second half of the year, according to a press release. The company's Mobile Edge Computing platform, which will enable real-time enterprise applications, is set to launch in Q4 2019.

The company said that the launch will be for standards-based 5G, which is different from the non-standard form of the technology it deployed last year when it launched its wireless home internet service, our sister site CNET noted.

"Today, we outlined our vision of the future of Verizon," CEO Hans Vestberg said at an investor conference in New York on Thursday. "This is our commitment to be on the leading edge of technology to provide customers with the best network experiences in the world, to deliver growth in revenue and profitability, to expand our 5G leadership, to sustain value to shareholders, and to enable services that benefit society and make the world a better place."

How 5G will impact businesses

5G is poised to majorly impact the enterprise, paving the way for smarter cities, improved industrial automation, and better enablement of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, according to Verizon. Faster connection speeds would also benefit both office-based and remote workers.

Companies and workers in these 30 cities will likely get to take advantage of the increased internet speeds that 5G brings. Verizon didn't specify which cities will get the 5G service first, or how widely the networks will be deployed in each location, CNET reported. However, the company did say the launch will involved the use of very high millimeter wave wireless spectrum, to deliver on all the expected benefits of the technology.

Three devices will run on Verizon's 5G UWB network in 2019: The Moto Z3 with a 5G mod, the Inseego MiFi 5G NR mobile hotspot, and the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Verizon launched a commercial 5G network in October 2018, rolling out 5G Home broadband internet service in Houston, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Indianapolis.

