The wireless network company has announced the exclusive features available to attendees of the biggest race in F1.

As experienced at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month, Verizon is once again offering access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network for both fans in attendance and ones watching from home as Formula One gears up for the premiere event in its sport this weekend. Over 300,000 attendees are expected at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 race, with exclusive features being offered to fans no matter where they are located.

5G on the speedway

“With 5G Ultra Wideband’s massive capacity, low latency and super-fast speeds, we’re giving racing fans new immersive experiences that will let them personalize how they’re watching the race whether they’re at the track or at home,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Verizon Technology and Product Development. “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband has the area covered so attendees can stream, tweet, and share their experiences quickly and reliably. In fact, in all of Indianapolis, 52 percent of Verizon’s network traffic is on 5G Ultra Wideband.”

Through the use of Verizon’s 5G Multi-View, F1 fans will be able to experience the Indy 500 through numerous unique camera views. The wireless company says fans will be able to see the competition through seven different perspectives that will be broadcast in high definition via the company’s Ultra Wideband network. One view being offered to attendees will even be a live feed of the NBC broadcast for commentary and insights on the race.

Augmented reality drives 360 views from home

An AR portal will give fans at home an exclusive, all-encompassing view of the event whether it’s taking place either on the track or in the pits, powered by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Pass. This portal will give the audience watching abroad a 360-degree view of the action with a number of different camera angles, giving fans the chance to customize their viewing experience wherever they are watching from.

“Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is providing fans at IMS and around the country a first-person and immersive content experience at this year’s Indy 500,” said Jonathan Gibson, Executive Vice President at Penske Corp. “Once again, Verizon’s reliable and industry-leading technology is powering innovation on the biggest stage at the Racing Capital of the World and beyond.”

The event is expected to have the autonomous shopping capabilities displayed at the Miami Grand Prix for attendees, allowing fans to purchase concessions without ever having to leave their seats or miss a second of the action out on the track.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Drivers’ Meeting will be in-person, and will also be streamed exclusively through Verizon’s video conferencing service, BlueJeans. The race kicks off Sunday, May 29 beginning at 12:45 p.m. EDT.