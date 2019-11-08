VMware rolls out new Carbon Black security suite and Dell partnership

The company announced at VMworld 2019 Europe in Barcelona how it will integrate Carbon Black into its suite of tools.

Understanding virtualization impact on compute, storage, and networking Match Group's Henry Lin describes the different VMware products that the company is experimenting with across its stack.

After announcing a deal for the cloud security company Carbon Black for $2.1 billion in August, VMware this week revealed how it would be integrated into the larger Dell framework at VMworld 2019 Europe in Barcelona.

Dell, which owns the majority shares of VMware, is making Carbon Black its preferred endpoint security solution, which now will be provided it to its millions of commercial customers.

VMware also unveiled VMware Workspace Security, which melds VMware tools with Carbon Black products to provide a suite of security tools to make things easier for customers.

The cloud computing and virtualization software company said there will be an entirely new slate of security options from Carbon Black that included three packages: Carbon Black Endpoint Standard, Advanced and Enterprise. These come with threat-hunting capabilities, antivirus tools, incident response systems and endpoint protection.

During a media call, Patrick Morley, senior vice president of VMware Carbon Black, said the incorporation of Carbon Black was integral to a changing mindset across the industry.

"We're really excited to join VMware and one of the core reasons we joined VMware from an independent company is because security really needs to be intrinsically built into the stack. As a provider and as a cloud provider for a number of years, we were in a position where we could see how organizations were attacking the problem of security," he said.

"So what is exciting about the combination of Carbon Black and VMware is that I think there are very few security companies that have a meaningful presence in both the endpoint and the network and we're one of the few if any that have that kind of presence. I think we can find opportunities to create that context that's going to make better security decisions in a more automated fashion. And that's, that's really what we're about."

SEE: Special report: A winning strategy for cybersecurity (free PDF) (TechRepublic Premium)

With Carbon Black, customers have access to point detection and response systems, device controls, audit remediation and other innovative tools built into the VMware system.

Morley reiterated that even more tools would be rolled out over the coming months and that the two companies would be able to gain a better understanding of the security landscape with visibility into more systems.

"Carbon Black independently is seeing a lot of what's happening across the globe, but in conjunction with VMware the numbers really get big. About 70 million devices under management through our workspace, and that gives us the capabilities to really understand patterns across the globe and understand where the adversary is going," he said, adding that "on top of that platform, we have a set of services that help companies see, and stop, the adversary."

Tom Gillis, who runs networking and security at VMware, said the company was evolving from being an infrastructure company into being a virtual networking company and a security company.

The acquisition of Carbon Black bolstered its security systems and offered a "unique opportunity to add to the security mix in a way that other solutions simply don't."

"We're moving beyond solving the obvious problem of micro-segmentation and we're focusing on stolen credential attacks," he said.

"One of the really exciting opportunities about the combination of Carbon Black and VMware is that we have one of the strongest endpoint protection solutions in the market, combined with one of the strongest network security solutions on the market," Gillis added.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, galleries, and videos that you absolutely cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

Multicloud: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

Hybrid cloud: A guide for IT pros (TechRepublic download)

Serverless computing: A guide for IT leaders (TechRepublic Premium)

Top cloud providers 2019: AWS, Microsoft, Azure, Google Cloud; IBM makes hybrid move; Salesforce dominates SaaS (ZDNet)

Best cloud services for small businesses (CNET)

Microsoft Office vs Google Docs Suite vs LibreOffice (Download.com)

Cloud computing: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)