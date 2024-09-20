Voice over Internet Protocol does away with bulky desk phones and tangled wires, but it introduces something you didn’t need before: a VoIP server. It powers all the standard VoIP features, like call forwarding, recording, and voicemail, plus advanced tools, like call queues, interactive voice response, and integrations.

In other words, you can’t use a VoIP system without a VoIP server. You can manage the server yourself, which is not recommended for most, or leave it to your provider.

There are a few scenarios where it may make sense to manage it on your own. If you want to nerd out over hardware and all the components, I’m not going to stop you. The same is true for enterprises that need total control over their phone system.

But if you don’t have an IT expert on your team, don’t have plans to hire one, or aren’t one yourself, it’s best to leave it to the pros. Here’s why.

1. An on-premises VoIP server complicates remote and distributed environments

Picture this: You have remote employees and offices in other cities that all need to be on the same phone system. With self-managed servers, that means investing in a lot of hardware and employing IT professionals for each location.

Not to mention the difficulties of remote team access. Managing firewalls and dozens of VPN tunnels with security risks and performance drains is a logistical nightmare.

What if someone working from home has quality issues? Maybe a feature isn’t working at all. Troubleshooting, too, becomes a massive headache.

With managed VoIP services, all these worries vanish. Everyone’s on the same system, no matter where they’re located because your VoIP server lives in the cloud and is secured, maintained, and monitored on your behalf.

All your employees have to do is log in to the app. It’s as easy to access as your email inbox from anywhere in the world.

2. Security concerns can quickly multiply

When managing your own server, you’re on the hook to ensure your phone system remains safe from external and internal threats. For everything from firewall configuration and software updates that might break everything to anti-malware protection and intrusion detection systems, you’ll need a full IT team.

Managing your own VoIP server means:

Continuously patching security vulnerabilities.

Actively monitoring network activity for suspicious behavior.

Reacting quickly to security breaches.

Working 24/7 to minimize damage from threats.

Encrypting VoIP traffic.

Enforcing strong authentication practices.

On the other hand, managed VoIP providers invest heavily in robust security measures, including data encryption, intrusion detection, and 24/7 monitoring. They have the expertise and resources to stay ahead of evolving threats so you don’t have to.

If you do have an IT team, you can free them up to focus on other activities that move your business forward rather than maintaining a system they know they shouldn’t have to.

3. Costly upkeep and unexpected expenses

DIY VoIP server management means you have to actually buy a server. This could be a digital cloud-based server from a hosting company or a physical piece of hardware in your office. Either way, it’s a significant upfront investment with added expenses for installation, a skyrocketing electric bill, ongoing maintenance, and physical security if it’s in your office.

As hardware evolves, you may need to replace components over time as well.

On top of that, you’ll need to pay for the software itself. This includes a licensing deal for the operating system of your server, the VoIP platform, and security tools if needed.

As the VoIP and security software you installed decays, you may also have to pay to upgrade to the latest version for access to new features.

Not to mention the cost of hiring and training a full team to do all of that.

Managed VoIP services eliminate these burdens, as the provider handles all hardware needs and maintenance. All you have to pay is a predictable monthly or annual fee.

4. Feature limitations and missed opportunities

VoIP technology is constantly evolving, with new features and functionalities emerging regularly.

Managing your own server can limit access to some of these upgrades, depending on how it’s set up. To add to that, it may be difficult to integrate new features into your system.

When you consider the efficiency that you’re supposed to gain with a feature-rich phone system, it seems almost wasteful to only use some of its capabilities. However, it can be incredibly costly if you choose to upgrade or add on new capabilities.

With managed VoIP services, you get access to everything all the time. When new versions come out, you’re automatically upgraded with minimal downtime.

You don’t have to wonder what you’re missing.

5. Disaster recovery and business backups

Many people don’t realize how much it takes to maintain a server: It requires physical space, a reliable cooling system, and a stable power supply on top of the hardware itself, software licensing, and security.

Without a reliable backup, your entire system goes down during a power outage, cyberattack, hardware failure, or natural disaster.

Events like these can damage your infrastructure or delete all your data.

Managed VoIP services maintain redundant systems, automatic failovers, and data centers in multiple locations, ensuring your system stays online no matter what. If something happens to your server, they automatically switch to a different one to maintain your service.

In the event of an attack, they can easily revert you back to an old version or quarantine the issue without taking your system offline.

When it makes sense to manage your VoIP server

While managed VoIP services offer clear benefits for most businesses, that’s not always the case. Managing your own VoIP server may be unavoidable, especially if you require:

Total control over your phone system.

Impenetrable security.

Customization options you can’t get otherwise.

Deep integrations with other self-hosted business tools.

Cost savings in an enterprise environment.

Compliance with highly regulated industries.

Otherwise, the benefits of letting your VoIP provider do the heavy lifting far outweigh what you’ll get if you manage the server on your own.